AOC, Aarø & Co.
2 Dronningens Tværgade
| +45 33 11 11 45
Tue - Sat 6:30pm - 9:30pm
Simplicity Done RightAOC takes a New Nordic–inspired elemental approach to food. Ingredients are sourced locally with a focus on maximizing the complete experience, which includes rich colors, presentation, smells, and flavor.
The restaurant is small, with room for roughly 45 people and located in the cellar of a 17th-century building. The design is simple and clean, and it avoids anything that might distract from the food.
The restaurant has been awarded a Michelin star.
Photo: cyclonebill (flickr)