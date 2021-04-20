Where are you going?
AOC, Aarø & Co.

2 Dronningens Tværgade
| +45 33 11 11 45
Simplicity Done Right Copenhagen Denmark

Tue - Sat 6:30pm - 9:30pm

AOC takes a New Nordic–inspired elemental approach to food. Ingredients are sourced locally with a focus on maximizing the complete experience, which includes rich colors, presentation, smells, and flavor.

The restaurant is small, with room for roughly 45 people and located in the cellar of a 17th-century building. The design is simple and clean, and it avoids anything that might distract from the food.

The restaurant has been awarded a Michelin star.

Photo: cyclonebill (flickr)
By Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert

