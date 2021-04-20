Where are you going?
Restaurant Søren K

Søren Kierkegaards Plads 1, 1221 København, Denmark
| +45 33 47 49 49
Fine Dining in the Royal Library Copenhagen Denmark

Mon 12pm - 3:30pm
Tue - Sat 12pm - 10pm

Fine Dining in the Royal Library

Named after Danish philosopher Søren Kierkegaard, this fine-dining restaurant is situated in one of Copenhagen's most famous buildings: the Royal Library which is also affectionately called the Black Diamond.

The approach revolves around affordable simplicity, clean elegance, and an amazing location with stunning views out over Copenhagen's harbor and of Christianshavn.

By Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert

