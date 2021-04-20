Restaurant Søren K
Søren Kierkegaards Plads 1, 1221 København, Denmark
| +45 33 47 49 49
Mon 12pm - 3:30pm
Tue - Sat 12pm - 10pm
Fine Dining in the Royal LibraryNamed after Danish philosopher Søren Kierkegaard, this fine-dining restaurant is situated in one of Copenhagen's most famous buildings: the Royal Library which is also affectionately called the Black Diamond.
The approach revolves around affordable simplicity, clean elegance, and an amazing location with stunning views out over Copenhagen's harbor and of Christianshavn.
Photo: Søren K.