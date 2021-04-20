Where are you going?
Marv & Ben

Snaregade 4, 1205 København, Denmark
| +45 33 91 01 91
Simple Fancy Food Copenhagen Denmark

Sun - Thur 5:30pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 5:30pm - 11pm

Simple Fancy Food

Marv & Ben has become famous within Copenhagen for its focus on simple classics served in an artistic way while still remaining packed with flavor.

As with most New Nordic restaurants, the menu is highly seasonal and draws heavily from what is available in Denmark. The restaurant states that everything used on the menu is Danish and that they make an effort to source things from as close to Copenhagen as possible. This includes growing a lot of what they use in their own garden.

The wines served are biodynamic and organic.

Marv & Ben aims for a relaxed feel which has, at times, been described as a gastro-pub ambience.
By Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert

