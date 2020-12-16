Where are you going?
Farm to Table and Fresh Foods on the Island of Hawaii

Collected by Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert
Boasting local industries from beef cattle to seafood and macadamia nuts to papaya, the Big Island produces abundant fresh food that allow restaurants and markets to serve up delectable, healthy, and local fresh meals.
Norio's Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

1 N Kaniku Dr, Waimea, HI 96743, USA
Prepared on Norio's signature cedar plank, Norio's Crispy Salmon, Kulana Farms 31 Day Dry Rib Eye, or sustainably caught Hawaiian Ahi will tantalize your tastebuds and leave you craving more. You can eat at a sushi bar or at tables in the...
What's Shakin

27-999 Mamalahoa Hwy, Pepeekeo, HI 96783, USA
What's Shakin' is a fantastic local food spot located outside of Hilo, on the Big Island, along what is labeled the 'Pepe'ekeo Scenic Drive.' They are known for their fresher-than-fresh smoothies, but also boast a menu that'll appease even the...
Brown's Beach House Restaurant

1 N Kaniku Dr, Waimea, HI 96743, USA
Is it is possible to be romanced by a property or courted by a restaurant? My luxurious and beautiful dining experience at the Fairmont Orchid Resort's Brown's Beach House Restaurant had me hooked as soon as I arrived on the resort property just...
Kona Brewing Co.

74-5612 Pawai Pl, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
It hardly seems like Hawaii could be a part of the United States without its own brewing company. The most popular brewery is the Kona Brewing Company on the Big Island. With its year-round beers including Longboard Island Lager, Firerock Pale...
Pineapples Hilo

332 Keawe St, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
This open-air, family-run gem has an old-school Hawaiiana feel, but takes a fresh, sustainable approach to sourcing its ingredients. Expect classics here with a local twist, like island-style onion soup topped with provolone and beer-battered...
'ULU Ocean Grill

72-100 Kaupulehu Dr, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
A beautiful example of locally sourced food on the Big Island, Ulu Ocean Grill at the Four Seasons Hualalai works with more than 160 farmers and fisherman to put together a menu full of culinary masterpieces. Every guest will find pleasure in...
Volcano

Volcano, HI, USA
Why I was so surprised to find a food truck in the village of Volcano outside of Volcano National Park, I'm not sure. All I know is that it was one of the many culinary surprises on the Big Island. This truck was packed with all kinds of wonderful...
