Explore Port Antonio and Jamaica's East Coast
Collected by Lebawit Lily Girma , AFAR Local Expert
Explore Jamaica's dreamy east coast landscape and experience rugged cliffs, peaks, waterfalls, and ancient forts. Port Antonio and the east is one of the lesser visited areas of Jamaica, in part due to the lack of a nearby airport. Yet the Port Antonio region is home to some of the lushest and most spectacular scenery on the island, and a string of the alluring public beaches for which Jamaica is known.
Port Royal, Jamaica
Port Royal, once known as the wickedest city on earth and the Sodom of the New World, revels in its pirate past. The once-great city, now a fishing port, was at its height in the 1600s, when numerous brothels and drinking establishments...
Fairy Hill, Jamaica
Located along a stretch of coastline that's sometimes called the birthplace of jerk cuisine, the Boston Bay Jerk Centre is hard to miss. Various meats are cook on open pits using a technique that may explain why jerk never tastes so good at home:...
Blue Hole Road, Jamaica
You’ll more than likely gasp when you first glimpse this 180-foot-deep, jade- and sapphire-colored body of water surrounded by verdant rain forest. Though you can spot it from the road as you drive along Port Antonio's east coast, the Blue...
Jamaica
This gem of a beach, located in the lush eastern parish of Portland, isn’t visible to the naked eye. Halfway between Frenchman's Cove and Boston Bay, you’ll need a four-wheel vehicle to go down a very narrow and rugged path off the main highway,...
Port Antonio, Jamaica
For those who aspire to travel as trendsetters in Jamaica, it helps to know that Port Antonio, way out on the eastern end of the island, is the destination to head for. And the address to shelter at is the Trident Hotel, whose 13 waterfront villas...
Jamaica
Off the coast of Port Antonio is a small, uninhabited plot called "Pellew Island," otherwise known as "Monkey Island"--there used to be a colony of imported monkeys here. To get here, you could first head to San San Beach, a beautiful and private...
This tiny hideaway overlooking the sea near Port Antonio originally served as a live-in recording studio for performers such as No Doubt, Alicia Keys, and Amy Winehouse. Although recording sessions still go on, Geejam is now a seven-room hotel,...
Long Bay, Jamaica
Few venture this far east in Jamaica, but those who do will find one of the most authentic sides of the island, and the most secluded of getaways. A charming fishing village about thirty minutes past Port Antonio, Long Bay is as peaceful and...
Manchioneal, Jamaica
Reach Falls is an off-the-beaten-path delight. Located up in the John Crow Mountains on Jamaica's east coast, this 30-foot jade-colored cascade tumbles into several pools in the surrounding rain forest....
Jamaica
Thisstunning white-sand stretch, just a five-minute drive east of Port Antonio,isthe only beach in Jamaicawith waves high enough to surf. Boston Bay is also one of the few remaining public strands on the island. It continues to attract more locals...
Port Antonio, Jamaica
Stroll inside the Errol Flynn Marina, located right in Port Antonio town, for a waterfront respite along manicured lawns and sailboats. Enjoy an afternoon "I-Scream" cone from the on-site Devon House, a household name in Jamaica. There are public...
