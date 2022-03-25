I & R Boston Jerk Center Fairy Hill, Jamaica

More info Sun - Thur 10am - 7pm Fri, Sat 10am - 10pm

I &R Boston Jerk Center Located along a stretch of coastline that's sometimes called the birthplace of jerk cuisine, the Boston Bay Jerk Centre is hard to miss. Various meats are cook on open pits using a technique that may explain why jerk never tastes so good at home: Uncured pimento logs are placed over a bed of hot coals, and the meat is laid directly on the green logs. The whole operation is then covered up by a sheet of corrugated zinc and cooked until it's black on the outside and tender underneath. You can place your order by the quarter, half, or full pound. Don’t forget to add jerk sauce, which you can also buy by the bottle as a souvenir.