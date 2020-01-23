The Trident Hotel

Uber-Relaxation at Trident

The recently renovated Trident Hotel looks straight out of a movie. The sleek, ultra-posh boutique hotel–there's no big sign by the gates, along the main Port Antonio road–caters to families and couples looking for seclusion and understated luxury. Thirteen all-white studio to three-bedroom villas are privately set along Port Antonio's breathtaking seafront cliffs. The highlight of each villa is a spacious, 1,000 feet outdoor terrace with a heavenly outdoor soaking plunge pool–you even get to select your own temperature and set the jacuzzi speed. Sunrise over the infinity pool at the front of the property is not to be missed–the water, too, is the most perfect pool temperature I've experienced–nor is the evening live jazz at Mike's Supper Club.