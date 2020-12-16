Ethnic Eats in the Empire City South
Collected by Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert
Over the years, Atlanta has become a culinary mecca, not just for fine dining. Dozens of ethnic groups have settled here, bringing affordable tastes of faraway lands. Pick a country and it's surely represented in some part of the Perimeter.
240 M.L.K. Jr Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30312, USA
An unassuming white building is consistently named a local favorite for its delicious hummus and gyros as well as the cheap price tag. The eatery also serves favorites like spanakopita and souvlaki. Go on a nice day and sit outside at a picnic...
1745 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30309, USA
Tuk Tuk Thai Food Loft brings the country’s street food scene to Atlanta, offering tapas-style dining with unbeatable views of the skyline. Tucked into the top floor of a shopping center, guests are greeted with a real tuk tuk next to the elevator...
3125 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305, USA
For a unique dining experience, try Divan—a Mediterranean restaurant and hookah lounge. Guests are transported to Arabia, surrounded by pillows and curtains. Order small bites like the lamb kufta and hummus while you smoke the hookah. Divan also...
4427 Roswell Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30342, USA
For an affordable night out, seek out La Fonda Latina, a local chain that offers Spanish, Cuban, and Mexican fare. The margaritas are strong and the Cuban sandwiches are authentic. Share the paella with a friend and top it all off with a bottled...
48 S Park Square NE, Marietta, GA 30060, USA
I've lived in Marietta for most of my life and spent many days wandering past the Australian Bakery Cafe before going in. I assumed that they served all sorts of weird delicacies, like kangaroo. But before moving to Australia for a year, I went in...
6112 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, GA 30328, USA
Named for Persian poet Jelaluddin Rumi, Rumi’s Kitchen is the place to sample Persian cuisine in Atlanta. Uniquely Middle Eastern flavors cover the menu with ingredients like saffron, turmeric, and mint. Open for lunch and dinner, Rumi's is best...
220 Sandy Springs Cir #209, Atlanta, GA 30328, USA
An unassuming strip mall may not be where you expect to find authentic Thai food, but Little Thai is a pleasant surprise. Expect all the favorites, including Thai tea, spicy curries, soups, noodles, and stir fries. Their coconut cake is an...
300 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313, USA
A short walk from Atlanta's top attractions and sporting venues, Der Biergarten has made a name for itself by bringing Bavaria to the South. German natives opened the restaurant just in time for Oktoberfest in 2010 and have kept up the festivities...
242 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA 30312, USA
Wedged between former cotton mills in the neighborhood of Cabbagetown, Agave is an Atlanta favorite for its eclectic Southwestern cuisine. The posole soup and spicy tequila anejo shrimp with grits put a Southern spin on Southwestern classics. Most...
1495 Chattahoochee Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30318, USA
This colorful building in an area of warehouses may not look like much, but Nuevo Laredo Cantina is consistently rated among the best Mexican restaurants in Atlanta. It specializes in pork brisket, chicken mole, and chiles rellenos, but everything...
4061 Jonesboro Rd, Forest Park, GA 30297, USA
Touted as the best Vietnamese food in Atlanta, the no-frills Pho Dai Loi’s three locations, (including one just minutes from the airport) serve some of the most flavorful and adventurous cuisine in the state. There’s a range of meat-based pho...
