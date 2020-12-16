D.C. Hidden Gems and Treasures

Like most major cities, the best places in DC aren't always located near the main attractions. In fact, a number of these hidden gems are nestled away from the more prominent spots in backstreets and less visited neighborhoods. Visiting lesser-known treasures - mansions, museums, beautiful gardens, memorials, and churches - enable travelers to not only avoid the crowds but feel more like local experts. So let's leave the obvious stuff to the tourists, and check out these hidden treasures!