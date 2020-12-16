Copenhagen's Best Museums
Collected by Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert
Copenhagen has an amazing collection of museums and galleries. These include living museums as well as more traditional museum collections that are home to work by some of history's most lauded artists. Copenhagen's best museums include the National Museum, the Roskilde Viking Museum, the Open Air Museum, the Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek, and the world-famous Louisiana Museum of Modern Art.
Prince's Mansion, Ny Vestergade 10, 1471 København K, Denmark
While the National Museum of Denmark has a number of different satellite locations, the primary facility is between Copenhagen's city hall and parliament. The museum includes everything from a recovered Viking ship, to an extensive collection of...
Rådhuspladsen 1, 1599 København, Denmark
One thing you won't hear talked about much is that Copenhagen serves as the home of the world's most accurate mechanical clock. This differs from the world's most accurate clock overall which is atomic and not based in Denmark. The clock is on...
Vindeboder 12, 4000 Roskilde, Denmark
We went to the Viking Ship Museum while visiting Copenhagen. It's about 1/2 hour train ride from the city and another 10 minutes or so on the bus (#203). I expected to spend about a half day here entertaining the kids but we ended up spending much...
Gamle Carlsberg Vej 11, 1799 København, Denmark
Beyond being Denmark's most famous beer, Carlsberg has played a central role in shaping the look, feel, and prosperity of Copenhagen over the years. If you're a beer lover and interested in a fun experience, consider setting aside time to do a...
Jacob Fortlingsvej 1, 2770 Kastrup, Denmark
Den Blå Planet—the Blue Planet—is one of Europe’s biggest aquariums. It’s organized into three main zones—northern lakes and seas, the oceans, and tropical rivers and lakes—so you can explore typical Scandinavian habitats, or view sea otters,...
Roskildevej 32, 2000 Frederiksberg, Denmark
In a design-obsessed city, it’s only right that the animals in Copenhagen Zoo (Denmark’s fourth most popular attraction) should live in style. The Elephant House was designed by British architect Sir Norman Foster, while the Tasmanian kangaroos...
Bredgade 68, 1260 København, Denmark
Great design is everywhere you look in Denmark—in shops, in homes, in public spaces—and the creativity of its people has long been a source of national pride. This museum, located just around the corner from Amalienborg, was founded in...
Øster Voldgade 4A, 1350 København, Denmark
Unfortunately I spent most of our trip to Copenhagen in soggy tennis shoes cursing the weather and complaining that we couldn’t picnic in the rose gardens of Rosenborg castle. To escape a sudden downpour we hustled inside the castle to quickly dry...
Dantes Plads 7, 1556 København, Denmark
We stood like a pair of Hemingway’s cats in the thin Scandinavian rain to photograph the oxidized lions washed dark at the front of the Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek. A rainy day is always a good day to see a museum and the Carlsberg, the brainchild of...
Kongevejen 100, 2800 Kongens Lyngby, Denmark
Situated just outside of Copenhagen, the Danish Open Air Museum is a fantastic place that allows you to see and experience Danish history. The museum features historic buildings, traditional breeds of Danish livestock, and stunning gardens....
Gl Strandvej 13, 3050 Humlebæk, Denmark
The Louisana Museum of Modern Art is located 40 minutes outside of Copenhagen in beautiful seaside Humlebæk. Its setting on the shores of the Øresund Sound is stunning and the permanent collection of modern and contemporary art is among the most...
Sølvgade 48-50, 1307 København K, Denmark
Founded in 1896 the Danish National Gallery displays and features international artwork dating back to the 1300s. The museum often hosts events that are open to the public and has a number of great outreach programs. It was also recently expanded...
Last week we spent 5 days in Copenhagen, Denmark. October is, for me, the best time to visit. It's colder and there are more chances for rain but the number of tourists is drastically lower. I did not feel suffocated by them at all. Nyhavn harbor...
Frederiksborg Slot 10, 3400 Hillerød, Denmark
While its more famous neighbor to the north (Kronborg) steals all the headlines, my favorite palace in Denmark is without question Frederiksborg Castle. Situated on its own island in the midst of a stunning lake in the heart of Hillerod, this...
Fælledvej 20, 2200 København, Denmark
Recently renovated, the Museum is small and in Danish, but English flyers are available. It has a number of fascinating exhibits and gives insights into the Danish Police force's fascinating history.
