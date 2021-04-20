Where are you going?
Den Blå Planet

Jacob Fortlingsvej 1, 2770 Kastrup, Denmark
Website
| +45 44 22 22 44
Tue - Sun 10am - 5pm
Mon 10am - 9pm

Den Blå Planet—the Blue Planet—is one of Europe's biggest aquariums. It's organized into three main zones—northern lakes and seas, the oceans, and tropical rivers and lakes—so you can explore typical Scandinavian habitats, or view sea otters, herring, and crayfish, or keep the kids entertained by tracking down more exotic creatures such as piranhas, electric eels, and poison frogs. The Danes take a matter-of-fact approach to their wildlife and often do workshops in which visitors are invited to watch an animal being dissected. Located close to Copenhagen Airport, the aquarium is easily reached by public transportation.
By Stephen Whitlock, AFAR Local Expert

Alex Berger
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

The brand new Blue Planet Aquarium is a sprawling facility and one of the largest aquariums in northern Europe. It features both regional and international sea life and is a great place to visit no matter your age or how you're traveling.

