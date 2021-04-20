Den Blå Planet
Jacob Fortlingsvej 1, 2770 Kastrup, Denmark
| +45 44 22 22 44
Photo by Adam Mørk
More info
Tue - Sun 10am - 5pm
Mon 10am - 9pm
Den Blå PlanetDen Blå Planet—the Blue Planet—is one of Europe’s biggest aquariums. It’s organized into three main zones—northern lakes and seas, the oceans, and tropical rivers and lakes—so you can explore typical Scandinavian habitats, or view sea otters, herring, and crayfish, or keep the kids entertained by tracking down more exotic creatures such as piranhas, electric eels, and poison frogs. The Danes take a matter-of-fact approach to their wildlife and often do workshops in which visitors are invited to watch an animal being dissected. Located close to Copenhagen Airport, the aquarium is easily reached by public transportation.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
The Blue Planet Aquarium
The brand new Blue Planet Aquarium is a sprawling facility and one of the largest aquariums in northern Europe. It features both regional and international sea life and is a great place to visit no matter your age or how you're traveling.