Chicago's Best Thrift Shops and Vintage Stores
Collected by Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert
Some of the best shopping in Chicago happens in thrift and vintage shops scattered all over the city. For thrift shoppers who want a full day of searching for treasure, Wolff’s Flea Market is guaranteed to turn up some great finds. Architectural scavengers will lose hours at Urban Remains and Salvage One whereas lovers of vintage Japanese toys and go-go boots should set their GPS coordinates for Hollywood Mirror. Happy thrifting!
1528 N Milwaukee Ave # 1, Chicago, IL 60622, USA
It’s always been about affordable vintage goods at this Wicker Park boutique, which sells contemporary dresses and tops from Amuse, men’s hats from Brixton, denim from skinny-jean pros Just USA, rompers from Los Angeles–based En...
1840 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL 60622, USA
You know that saying “They don’t build them like they used to”? Well, anyone who’s ever bought a new home knows exactly what that means. Fortunately, Salvage One’s mission is to preserve, conserve, and recycle...
6920 N. Mannheim, Rosemont, IL 60018, USA
A bargain-hunter’s paradise, Wolff’s rewards vigilant (and diligent) shoppers with deals on art, antiques, clothing, collectibles, and odds and ends of every description. For the best finds, get there as early as possible and head for the vendors...
812 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60657, USA
Hollywood Mirror is my favorite vintage, retro, tchotchke-filled store of randomness in Boystown. It’s incredibly crowded but amidst the clutter you’ll find Halloween costumes, vintage lunch boxes, Mardi Gras beads, feather boas, 60’s style...
1513 W Foster Ave, Chicago, IL 60640, USA
Adam and Skye Rust admit that they have a thing for taxidermy. And bones. And teeth. Adam has even made an animated sculpture where taxidermied mice circle and dance à la "Three Blind Mice." They travel the globe to find the strangest and...
3020 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60657, USA
Like most good thrift stores, the Brown Elephant is hit or miss. Sometimes you can find great books, T-shirts, and super-cheap vinyl—other times, nothing appeals, and you just wander around until your feet hurt. This shop is well organized,...
1850 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60622, USA
The sign says “New Antique Store,” which might seem like a misnomer but is in fact a very accurate description of what Urban Remains offers. They sell reclaimed architectural artifacts from old buildings, mostly in the Chicago area and mostly from...
1472 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622, USA
This charming little store on Milwaukee is stuffed with vintage goods in primo condition. Beautiful chunks of costume jewelry and frilly fascinators share space with lush leather handbags and sparkling glassware. Nothing in the store is cheaply...
A European-style indoor outdoor market featuring more than 150 different vendors selling antiques, vintage finds and original artwork created by Chicago designers. The Chicago Antique Market is the one of the largest urban markets in the country...
5234 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640, USA
Up in the Andersonville neighborhood, home of many an antique store, Brownstone Antiques holds a primo spot on Clark Street just down the street from the Swedish diner, Svea. It’s more of a junk store than an antique store with a crowded jumble of...
3748 N Elston Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
There are consignment shops where everyone knows the value of a gently used designer garment, and then there are thrift stores where you can uncover a Coach bag hanging next to Walmart’s finest. Unique is that kind of thrift store. The good news...
1432 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60642, USA
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles T-shirts, Members Only jackets, Beavis and Butthead outerwear, Max Headroom sunglasses… oh yes, these are all the droids we’re looking for. Visitors on the hunt for totally tubular leg warmers, an...
