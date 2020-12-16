Cancun and Riviera Maya Nightlife
Collected by Michelle da Silva Richmond , AFAR Local Expert
When the sun goes down, Cancun and the Riviera Maya offers a totally different kind of vibe, becoming a sexy, sleek destination where the beat goes on literally till dawn. Nightlife is big in the area, with trendy clubs such as Coco Bongo - which has clubs in both locations - offering non stop action until the wee hours of the morning
Boulevard Kukulcan Km. 9.5, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Look out Las Vegas, Coco Bongo is in town. This wild dance club, in the heart of Cancun’s hotel zone, is packed with live shows—everything from faux Queen or Madonna to bar-top conga lines and airborne acrobats. Make sure to bring your dancing...
Boulevard Kukulcan Km 14.5 5, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
It may come as a surprise that Cancun has more—way more—than mariachi music, though it has that, too. With dozens of resort hotels, each with hundreds of rooms, local and international acts alike have huge audiences waiting to hear them play. One...
Blvd Kukulcan Km 9.5, Punta Cancun, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
If you enjoy partying near the beach, Cancun won't disappoint you. A number of beachfront clubs have music (live or DJ) and dancing that spills out onto the sand into the wee hours. Some, such as Mandala Beach Club offer tables and bottle service...
No, you won't see these pointe shoes, but don't be fooled by Cancun's reputation as a magnet for beach bums; it isn't without its highbrow cultural attractions. Among them is "Ballet Folklorico," a dinner and dance event featuring many types of...
Blvd Kukulcan Km 9.5, Punta Cancun, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Claiming the dubious title of "largest night club in Latin America," the City is located in the hotel zone. Spread through three floors, it offers nine bars and claims a capacity of 5,000 people, which many guests claim is too many bodies trapped...
Boulevard Kukulcan Km. 9.5, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
The beat goes on till dawn in this innovative cavern-style "hot spot" in the hotel zone. Six bars, live entertainment, laser shows and loud music from the 80s, 90s and hip-hop, combined with special effects - such as blasts of C02 - add to the...
Carretera Federal Cancun - Playa del Carmen Km 48, Solidaridad, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Carretera Federal 307 Cancún-Puerto Morelos, Mza. 01 Lote 1-02, 77580 Puerto Morelos, Benito Juárez, Q.R., Mexico
One of the newest - and most popular - attractions to hit these shores, "Xoximilco Cancun," is a floating fiesta, offering entertainment, colorful anecdotes, history, good food and drink - and three hours of sheer delight. Thanks to the...
Calle Margaritas #25 Mz 20 SM 22, Centro, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Stepping into Labná is like stepping into a Yucatécan home. The vaulted ceiling, decorated with a pre-Hispanic mural, evokes the area's past. The specialty here is authentic—and excellent—Maya cuisine. Leading the list of...
