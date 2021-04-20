Cancun and Riviera Maya Nightlife
When the sun goes down, Cancun and the Riviera Maya offers a totally different kind of vibe, becoming a sexy, sleek destination where the beat goes on literally till dawn. Nightlife is big in the area, with trendy clubs such as Coco Bongo - which has clubs in both locations - offering non stop action until the wee hours of the morning
Blvd Kukulcan Km 9.5, Punta Cancun, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
If you enjoy partying near the beach, Cancun won’t disappoint you. A number of beachfront clubs have music (live or DJ) and dancing that spills out onto the sand into the wee hours. Some, such as Mandala Beach Club offer tables and bottle service on the beach. Many resorts - including The Royal Cancun and Me by Melia Resorts - host beach parties on a weekly basis. Often, these parties have a particular theme: burlesque or full moon party, for example. Hotel concierges and restaurant waitstaff can point you toward the area’s best beach parties in the area.
Boulevard Kukulcan Km. 9.5, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Look out Las Vegas, Coco Bongo is in town. This wild dance club, in the heart of Cancun’s hotel zone, is packed with live shows—everything from faux Queen or Madonna to bar-top conga lines and airborne acrobats. Make sure to bring your dancing shoes because salsa, trance, rave, and hip-hop bands will have you jiving amid bubbles and streamers galore. The party starts around 10:30 and there is no seating, so be prepared to stand—or dance—until the wee hours of the morning. The entrance fee includes an open bar.
Blvd. Kukulcan Km 9.5, Punta Cancun, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Claiming the dubious title of “largest night club in Latin America,” the City is located in the hotel zone. Spread through three floors, it offers nine bars and claims a capacity of 5,000 people, which many guests claim is too many bodies trapped in one place. Laser shows, loud music, and a host of guest artists try to compete with neighbor Coco Bongo, but miss the mark.
Blvd. Kukulcan Km. 9.5, Punta Cancun, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
The beat goes on till dawn in this innovative cavern-style “hot spot” in the hotel zone. Six bars, live entertainment, laser shows and loud music from the 80s, 90s and hip-hop, combined with special effects - such as blasts of C02 - add to the revelry.
Carretera Federal Cancun - Playa del Carmen Km 48, Solidaridad, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Cirque du Soleil’s only resident troupe outside of Las Vegas and Orlando opened in 2014, kicking off yet another stellar attraction for visitors to Cancun and the Riviera Maya. The colorful 70-minute performance - which has been dubbed JOYÀ - offers an immersive theatrical and culinary experience for the whole family. The name JOYÀ, rooted in the Spanish “joya” meaning jewel or pearl, alludes to a person or event of great value. Through this mesmerizing performance, an alchemist’s granddaughter discovers joy and wisdom by sharing an extraordinary experience in an unlikely place.
Carretera Federal 307 Cancún-Puerto Morelos, Mza. 01 Lote 1-02, 77580 Puerto Morelos, Benito Juárez, Q.R., Mexico
One of the newest - and most popular - attractions to hit these shores, “Xoximilco Cancun,” is a floating fiesta, offering entertainment, colorful anecdotes, history, good food and drink - and three hours of sheer delight. Thanks to the entrepreneurial genius of the Xperiencias Xcaret visitors can experience an improved recreation of Mexico City‘s renowned Xochimilco. Both are replicas of the canals in the ancient Aztec capital of Tenochtitlán and the lake it was founded on. A series of floating gardens (chinampas) separated by canals became the marketplace for flowers and agriculture, which were transported in flat boats known as trajineras. The party in Cancun begins at 7: 30 p.m., when you’ll be given the name of the boat you need to board. When the marine bell rings, you head off on your dinner “cruise,” featuring delectable Mexican cuisine and local refreshments, including Tequila. As you glide along the canals, an assortment of musical ensembles glide by, treating you to traditional live music, including: mariachi, bolero trio, jarocho quartet and marimba medleys. A small gift shop offers plenty of souvenir options Recommended for children 10 and older.
One of Cancun’s newest restaurants, Julia Mia (My Julia) serves Mexican nouvelle cuisine, with traditional favorites at affordable prices. This downtown restaurant is definitely worth a trip from the Hotel Zone. Julia Mia reflects the belief of sisters Lupita and Irma Chavez that: “A woman is not afraid of anything or anyone. She enjoys life and her traditional Mexican drink, tequila, as well as the best selection of recipes from Mexico that integrate tastes and smells, always respecting and honoring each ingredient.” The menu features favorites with a twist, such as sea bass tacos, blue crab taquitos, roast corn soup, and salmon and garlic octopus fettuccine. For dessert, try the chocolate volcano or the chocolate truffles with mole and churros. On Fridays, Julia Mia features live Mariachi music, and in September, a special menu and events celebrate Mexican Independence.