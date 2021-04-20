Mandala
Blvd Kukulcan Km 9.5, Punta Cancun, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
| +52 998 883 3333 ext. 138
Photo courtesy of Cocobongo
Fri 10pm - 4am
The Area's Beach BashesIf you enjoy partying near the beach, Cancun won't disappoint you. A number of beachfront clubs have music (live or DJ) and dancing that spills out onto the sand into the wee hours.
Some, such as Mandala Beach Club offer tables and bottle service on the beach.
Many resorts - including The Royal Cancun and Me by Melia Resorts - host beach parties on a weekly basis.
Often, these parties have a particular theme: burlesque or full moon party, for example.
Hotel concierges and restaurant waitstaff can point you toward the area's best beach parties in the area.
almost 7 years ago
A Night Out in Cancun
Mandala is the perfect place for a dressed-up, energetic night out. It's a lively scene with a lounge-like ambiance. Expect a fun night of dancing with plenty of VIP hideaways if it gets too hectic. This club caters to an upscale crowd so hopefully you won't find too many overzealous tequila-shooting partiers here.