Mandala Blvd Kukulcan Km 9.5, Punta Cancun, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico

Photo courtesy of Cocobongo More info Fri 10pm - 4am

The Area's Beach Bashes If you enjoy partying near the beach, Cancun won't disappoint you. A number of beachfront clubs have music (live or DJ) and dancing that spills out onto the sand into the wee hours.



Some, such as Mandala Beach Club offer tables and bottle service on the beach.



Many resorts - including The Royal Cancun and Me by Melia Resorts - host beach parties on a weekly basis.



Often, these parties have a particular theme: burlesque or full moon party, for example.



Hotel concierges and restaurant waitstaff can point you toward the area's best beach parties in the area.



