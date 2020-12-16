Breakfast and Brunch on the Big Island
Collected by Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert
Tropical flavors infuse a Big Island breakfast... Think coconut, macadamia, and pineapple with a side of local bacon. If the food isn't enough to get you out of bed, perhaps the Kona coffee will encourage you to rise and shine!
27-999 Mamalahoa Hwy, Pepeekeo, HI 96783, USA
What's Shakin' is a fantastic local food spot located outside of Hilo, on the Big Island, along what is labeled the 'Pepe'ekeo Scenic Drive.' They are known for their fresher-than-fresh smoothies, but also boast a menu that'll appease even the...
Volcano, HI, USA
Why I was so surprised to find a food truck in the village of Volcano outside of Volcano National Park, I'm not sure. All I know is that it was one of the many culinary surprises on the Big Island. This truck was packed with all kinds of wonderful...
78-1377 Bishop Rd, Holualoa, HI 96725, USA
The best Kona coffee I have ever tasted. EVER! When he pronounced the winner in Gevalia's Cupping Contest in 2010, judge John King said, "We were in 100% agreement that Buddha's Cup is the winner. The trick is keeping the classic Kona mellow,...
and, Kamehameha Avenue, Mamo St, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
The Huffington Post named the Hilo Farmers Market the best in the United States. For fresh local flavors, the market is open every day except Sunday. The big market days are on Wednesdays and Saturdays where more than 200 vendors including farmers...
969 Kilauea Ave, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
Invented in Hilo, the Loco Moco is a very local breakfast item with its own following. Most restaurants put their own little twist on the meal. Cafe 100 in Hilo serves theirs in more than 30 varieties, though the basic loco moco is simply rice, a...
45-690 Pakalana St, Honokaa, HI 96727, USA
On the Northshore of the Big Island is a local little drive-in that serves hot malasadas and loads of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options including burgers, pancakes, miso soup, and other sorts of local and American food. The prices are good (a...
HI-11, Naalehu, HI 96772, USA
For travelers who find themselves driving on the southern end of the Big Island, a stop at the Punaluu Bake Shop should be required. The shop is clean, has an outdoor picnic area, and has a case full of tremendously delicious bakery items....
1730 Kamehameha Ave, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
We walked into Ken's House of Pancakes and instantly felt the small-town diner experience wash over us like the waves in Hilo Bay. Classic coffee cups with Ken's logo splashed on the side, massive stacks of pancakes, and plates of the loco moco...
68-1400 Mauna Lani Dr, Waimea, HI 96743, USA
To experience a peaceful and private Hawaiian morning, enjoy room service in the quiet of your own with a view of the Pacific Ocean. Listen to the waves roll on shore while enjoying pancakes and tropical fruit at the Mauna Lani Bay Hotel and...
Island of Hawai'i, Hawaii, USA
If you're looking for diversity, the Big Island will allow you to change it up every day. From the sea to the sky, the island has 11 climate zones, beaches, mountaintops, and rain forests. With 266 miles (and growing) of coastline, Hawaii Island's...
