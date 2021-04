Mauna Lani Bay Hotel and Bungalows 68-1400 Mauna Lani Dr, Waimea, HI 96743, USA

Tropical Breakfast in Bed To experience a peaceful and private Hawaiian morning, enjoy room service in the quiet of your own with a view of the Pacific Ocean. Listen to the waves roll on shore while enjoying pancakes and tropical fruit at the Mauna Lani Bay Hotel and Bungalows where you will feel like a Hawaiian King or Queen.