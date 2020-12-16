Best Spots in Genoa to Enjoy Aperitivo
Collected by Collier Lumpkin , AFAR Local Expert
Italians have a wonderful tradition of winding down the day and gearing up for the night—the early-evening aperitivo. Here are places to enjoy a glass of sparkling prosecco with a plate of savory snacks.
Save Place
r, Via Fieschi, 29, 16121 Genova GE, Italy
Stop by Soli DOC cafe for an evening Spritz in the courtyard of the Doge's Palace. Serving a full menu of wine (including the delicious Italian sparkling wine, Prosecco), the cafe also has quite an extensive beer and cocktails list. With delicious...
Save Place
16123 Genoa, Metropolitan City of Genoa, Italy
With a massive apertivo buffet, stop by Storico for the cheapest dinner/drinks combo in town (and delicious, to boot!). For 7 euros, get a cocktail or a glass of wine, and fill your plate as many times as you like from the buffet of warm snacks—...
Save Place
Campetto, 8, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
Cocktails are not a huge part of the Italian culture, especially not those involving tequila. But at Bar Les Rouges, the three brothers who own the bar mix up one amazing margarita (They even come to your table asking you to sample which salt you...
Save Place
Via Giuseppe Garibaldi, 147, 16032 Camogli GE, Italy
Camogli is a quick 30-minute train ride out of Genoa, making it easy for an evening out for cocktails and dinner. Leave from Brignole Station, and arrive in Camogli by 6:30pm so that you can get a seaside table at Bar Auriga for a perfect Aperol...
Save Place
Via Flavia, 4, 16147 Genova GE, Italy
Located 15 minutes outside of downtown Genoa, Boccadasse/Santa Chiara is a gorgeous spot to sit by the sea and enjoy a sunset apertivo of a glass of Ligurian white wine (many delicious varieties are made in Cinque Terre—make sure you ask your...
Save Place
Piazza Lavagna, 19, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
Glo Glo Bistro is a true hidden gem in Genoa - tucked way back into a slightly sketchy piazza off of the historic Vico Lavagna. Although it looks somewhat run-down from the outside, the inside is beautifully renovated, and they have an extensive...
Save Place
Via di S. Sebastiano, 13, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
If you are looking for a super modern, contemporary cocktail bar in Genoa, head to Mua just a few blocks away from Piazza Ferrari. With super sleek white leather couches, you almost feel like you are not even in Genoa anymore. And while the food...
Save Place
Vico di Campetto, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
Drop by this tiny wine bar off the Piazza Campetto for an alfresco aperitivo (there is an odd statue out front of some Disney character holding the menu—just try to ignore its creepiness and enjoy the people watching instead). With all of its...
Save Place
Via di S. Sebastiano, 6, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
Requiring some expert navigating through the graffiti-covered back alleys of town, it's not easy to find the restaurant/pub Osteria del Sole. But like most tricky things in life, this one's worth it in the end. Lorenzo, the owner, has just...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25