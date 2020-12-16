Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Best Resorts for a Romantic Vacation in French Polynesia

Collected by Becca Blond , AFAR Local Expert
Over-water bungalows and turquoise water, floral-scented air, and succulent seafood—when it comes to a honeymoon or romantic vacation, the islands of French Polynesia are beyond dreamy. From over-water bungalows in Bora Bora, Taha'a, and Moorea to staying on a private island, French Polynesia and its resorts live up to their reputation for idyllic romance. Here we present our favorite resorts for a romantic vacation in paradise.
Save Place

Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora

French Polynesia
Epic might be an understated description for this collection of thatched-roof bungalows built on stilts over the crystalline waters of the Bora Bora lagoon. This luxury resort is nestled in the dreamiest of settings—wooden walkways link...
More Details >
Save Place

The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort

The Bora Bora St Regis is located on the reef that surrounds the central island, which is in the background of the picture. All of the rooms are over-water bungalows, and jumping off of the deck into the warm waters of the lagoon was an incredible...
More Details >
Save Place

Sofitel Bora Bora Motu Private Island

Nunue, Bora Bora, Vaitape 98730, French Polynesia
This private island features stunning views of Mount Otemanu and Matira Bay from its own motu just a few minutes' boat ride across Bora Bora's truly stunning fifty shades of blue (one minute it is turquoise, the next emerald or aquamarine) from...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

InterContinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa

Motu Piti Aau Bora Bora French Polynesia, Bora-Bora 98730, French Polynesia
Visiting the InterContinental Bora Bora Thalasso Resort on assignment, I feel like the only single person from here to Guam. Every year, Bora is voted among the world’s top honeymoon destinations, and right away you realize everything is...
More Details >
Save Place

Le Meridien Bora Bora

French Polynesia
After you’ve canoed, sailed, scuba dived, and visited the resort’s sanctuary for the critically endangered hawksbill turtle, you’ll be ready to recline on your patio for a view of the extinct 2,300-foot Mount Otemanu volcano....
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Le Taha'a Island Resort & Spa

French Polynesia
Set against a backdrop of lush jungle, this secluded luxury resort offers a mix of accommodations, from gorgeous villas with their own private plunge pools located right on the resort's powdery white sands to overwater bungalows with traditional...
More Details >
Save Place

Sofitel Moorea Ia Ora Beach Resort

Maharepa 98728, French Polynesia
You can swim to your overwater bungalow through a magical turquoise lagoon filled with colourful tropical fish when staying at the Sofitel Moorea la Ora Resort. The lagoon here is clearer and more turquoise than anywhere else on the island, and...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

The Brando

Bora Bora, French Polynesia
Encompassing 35 private villas on the Motu Onetahi coast of Marlon Brando's very own French Polynesian island, Tetiaroa, The Brando is arguably the most luxurious place to stay in the entire South Pacific country. All of the villas at this...
More Details >
Save Place

Holy Steak House

Holy Steak House is run by Thierry and Bénédicte Sauvage, who also own the popular Restaurant Le Coco in Punaauia on Tahiti. Located in Haapiti, this Moorea restaurant boasts unique, contemporary decor indoors—we love the mix...
More Details >
Save Place

Le Corail at the InterContinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa

Motu Piti Aau Bora Bora French Polynesia, 98730, French Polynesia
For an elegant island dining experience, opt for an evening at Le Corail at the InterContinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa. The formal and contemporary dining room, right beside the lagoon, seats only 28 at a time, so...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without