Best Resorts for a Romantic Vacation in French Polynesia

Over-water bungalows and turquoise water, floral-scented air, and succulent seafood—when it comes to a honeymoon or romantic vacation, the islands of French Polynesia are beyond dreamy. From over-water bungalows in Bora Bora, Taha'a, and Moorea to staying on a private island, French Polynesia and its resorts live up to their reputation for idyllic romance. Here we present our favorite resorts for a romantic vacation in paradise.