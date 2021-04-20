InterContinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa
Motu Piti Aau Bora Bora French Polynesia, Bora-Bora 98730, French Polynesia
| +689 40 60 76 00
More info
InterContinental Bora Bora Thalasso: An Eco-Luxe Honeymoon MachineVisiting the InterContinental Bora Bora Thalasso Resort on assignment, I feel like the only single person from here to Guam. Every year, Bora is voted among the world’s top honeymoon destinations, and right away you realize everything is designed to propagate the human species. The grounds are thick with palm trees and fat ferns leading up to some of the most beautiful water on the planet resembling a translucent creamy liquid light. Every day at 2 p.m., a school of stingrays shows up in knee deep water to be fed by guests. This is highly popular for the dozens of young honeymooners because their Facebook photos come out amazing in the clear water. The star attractions are the 80 overwater villas stretching into the lagoon along four curved wooden piers. Prepare to be blown away. The villas are over 1,000 sf with cathedral beam ceilings, handsome wood furnishings and a huge living room opening out to a large wooden deck. A ladder extends to a second deck perched a couple feet above the water, where you’ll spend a lot of time while other guests kayak by and wave hello. In the center of the villa, my bed faces a floor-to-ceiling window framing the volcano. These particular units were voted “World’s Best View from the Bedroom” on TripAdvisor a few years ago. The hotel can also set you up with a catered romantic dinner for two on the lower deck. Candles, pillows, frangipani flowers, French champagne and lobster soup—who can resist the romance?
almost 7 years ago
Sipping Coconut Water While Laying on This Hammock
The InterContinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa is without a doubt one of the most amazing resorts I've ever seen. The word "paradise" doesn't do it justice. The staff is top notch and they truly cater to all your needs. The only thing you need to worry about is which hand to use while laying in a hammock and holding your freshly cut coconut with a pink straw.
almost 7 years ago
Bora Bora From Above: Heli Tour
The InterContinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa has a long list of excursions for its guests. Some of the more popular ones include snorkeling, scuba diving, and other water activities. But one of the most breathtaking views of the island isn't seen from underwater. It's seen from above. The resort offers 15-minute and 30-minute helicopter tours of Bora Bora, and with a helipad located right on the property, it's a quick golf cart ride away for guests. The shorter trip keeps you close to Mount Otemanu in the center of the island, but the longer tour takes you out over the open ocean to a small heart-shaped island called Tupai, just north of Bora Bora. After circling Tupai for a few minutes, the pilot will bring you back to Bora Bora and show you amazing views of the island. If you look down, you might even see what appear to be miniature people swimming with miniature stingrays and blacktip sharks. My wife and I took the 30-minute trip during our honeymoon in April of 2013. And while the price was a bit steeper than a 4x4 jeep safari tour, the views were unbeatable and I got some amazing photos (including this one) of what is arguably the most beautiful place on Earth. It's a definite must-do!