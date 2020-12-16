Best Coffee Shops in Atlanta
Collected by Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert
Though we're a city that does sleep, it takes a lot of caffeine to run the capital of the New South. Every neighborhood has its coffee shop of choice, each with benefits like free Wi-Fi, work space, and delicious pastries. Here are some of the best coffee shops Atlanta has to offer.
Save Place
437 Memorial Dr SE A5, Atlanta, GA 30312, USA
As a freelance writer, I'm always looking for a place other than my couch to do work. My requirements are free wireless Internet, plenty of outlets and quality beverages. Octane Coffee succeeds on all fronts. Although they have locations...
Save Place
352 S Atlanta St, Roswell, GA 30075, USA
This unassuming coffeehouse has become one of my favorite places to work, mostly for the delicious chai lattes and free Wi-Fi—but there's much more to it than that. Land of a Thousand Hills was founded in 2005 by local Jonathan Golden, who wanted...
Save Place
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30346, USA
Modeled after the cafes of Europe, Cafe Intermezzo brings you to Vienna with its European-style coffee, desserts, and late-night bites. Their sweet and savory crepes, breakfast dishes, and selection of more than 70 cakes and pastries are all well...
Save Place
579 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA
Start your day off with coffee from JavaVino, working on your laptop inside. As the day goes on, you can switch to iced tea and move onto the patio, where you are welcome to bring your dog. And come 5 o'clock, grab a glass of wine, the "vino" in...
Save Place
1680 Spring Rd SE B, Smyrna, GA 30080, USA
When I walked into REV Coffee in Smyrna, I first noticed how many people like me were there. With plenty of table space, there were at least 30 people all tapping away on their laptops. This coffee shop came recommended by a fellow writer, and I...
Save Place
650 North Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30308, USA
Settled into the soon-to-open Ponce City Market on the corners of North and Ponce de Leon avenues, Dancing Goats is a espresso and coffee bar in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood. Open from 6:30 am with plenty of parking, Dancing Goats is a great...
Save Place
31 Mill St, Marietta, GA 30060, USA
Local coffeeshops are becoming harder and harder to find in Atlanta's suburbs, as evidenced by the chains popping up all around the Marietta Square. But Cool Beans Coffee Roasters has stood its "grounds" since opening in the 1990s. Cool Beans is...
Save Place
240 North Highland Avenue Northeast h, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA
Who says coffee shops are only for early risers? The aptly named Inman Perk is one of the few coffee shops in town that stays open well into the evening, making it a great place to study or work. The family-owned coffeehouse has won awards for its...
Save Place
676 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306, USA
A local couple loved the coffee shops of the Bay Area so much that in 1992 they opened their own version in Virginia-Highland. San Francisco hand roasts their Arabica beans daily and the baked goods you see behind the counter are also made daily....
Save Place
480 John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE #100, Atlanta, GA 30312, USA
This Freedom Parkway coffee shop is for early birds and night owls alike, serving up Counter Culture coffee every morning at 7 am and switching to cocktails and beer at 5 pm. Condesa has a rotating selection of craft beer, wine and unique...
Save Place
720 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, USA
Hodgepodge Coffeehouse and Gallery is more than a cafe; it is a warm environment that inspires and showcases creativity, community and conversation. Vintage decor and rotating art transform the industrial garage into a cozy, friendly space to sip...
Save Place
601 N Central Ave, Hapeville, GA 30354, USA
Drip serves locally roasted Batdorf & Bronson coffees in a cozy café environment. Order to go or take advantage of the free wi-fi and stay for hours while munching on tasty breakfast and lunch items like quiches, sammies, pastries, and more. The...
Save Place
6640 Akers Mill Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30339, USA
You can't see this coffee shop from the street, as it's located at Walton on the Chattahoochee apartment complex, but buzz in and say "coffee" and they'll let you in. Only open to non-residents during the week, Chattahoochee Coffee Company stays...
Save Place
501 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312, USA
For being such a popular neighborhood, the Old Fourth Ward is lacking in the coffee department. But after starting a successful pop-up shop, husband and wife team Kyle and Kelly Taylor added a coffee shop to the front of their Edgewood Avenue...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25