Atlanta's Lesser-Known Museums
Collected by Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert
Atlanta's off-the-beaten-path museums often focus on specific knowledge. These institutions—devoted to Egyptian relics, the creation of paper, how money is made, disease control, African-American history, and more—are worth a visit to explore a different side of Atlanta.
Oglethorpe University, founded in 1835, has an unexpected art museum in one of its libraries that has constantly changing exhibitions. The fifth floor galleries opened in 1993 and have hosted works by internationally renowned artists including...
1315 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309, USA
Located near the Woodruff Arts complex, the Museum of Design Atlanta is a 5,000-square-foot space devoted to unique design. The building itself is a contemporary marvel, and the pieces inside constantly change. A recent exhibit showcased furniture...
100 Tellus Dr, Cartersville, GA 30120, USA
The drive to Cartersville is well worth it for a visit to the Tellus Science Museum, which covers nearly every end of the field. Start in the Mineral Gallery, which includes some of Georgia's most prized minerals in 50 cases. The fossils of the...
135 Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30303, USA
The African American Panoramic Experience, known as the APEX Museum, is Sweet Auburn's best museum on African American history. It starts with the culture and heritage of Africa without focusing on the topic of slavery, which many other museums...
571 South Kilgo Cir NE, Atlanta, GA 30322, USA
In 1876, a small museum collection was started in Oxford, Ga., at the original Emory University campus. Over the years—through acquisitions, archaeological digs, and donations—the collection has grown to include pieces from ancient Greece,...
500 10th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30332, USA
As far as offbeat museum experiences go, the Robert C. Williams Paper Museum at the Georgia Institute of Technology is certainly one of them, but is far from boring. The museum takes a product that the average American uses 675 pounds of every...
206 Washington St SW, Atlanta, GA 30334, USA
A visit to the Georgia Capitol allows guests to see the role of the government firsthand. It's free to go on a self-guided tour of the grounds and capitol and if the House and Senate are in session, you can watch from the gallery, too. The museum...
1000 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309, USA
The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta is one of 12 Fed branches in the country, and has a free fascinating museum inside. Open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the museum covers the development of American banks, the transition from bartering to...
1600 Clifton Rd, Atlanta, GA 30329, USA
This Smithsonian affiliate museum on the campus of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention teaches visitors about the importance of public health and the organization's purpose. The museum opened in 1996 in coordination with the Centennial...
75 Bennett St NW, Atlanta, GA 30309, USA
Explore the world of contemporary art from Georgia’s emerging and established artists alongside exhibits from artists from around the world at this fascinating museum. It may not be a vast space, but with a large permanent collection of some 800...
1440 Spring St NW, Atlanta, GA 30309, USA
The unassuming gated building is truly an undiscovered Atlanta museum that highlights the importance of the city's prominent Jewish citizens. The Breman Museum is a part of the Selig Center, which has its own library and archives and regularly...
