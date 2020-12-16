Artisanal and Farmer's "Mercados" of Cancun and the Riviera Maya

Shopping in Cancun and the Riviera Maya is an adventure. If you're in the market for artistic Mexican handicrafts, onyx, colorful textiles and leather goods, you'll find a treasure trove of brilliant bargains around almost every corner. Fresh fruit, baked goods, "aguas frescas." (freshly squeezed juices) and a host of typical culinary treats can be found in local markets. You'll even find "designer" Tequila and recently rolled cigars to take home with you.