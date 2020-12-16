Where are you going?
Artisanal and Farmer's "Mercados" of Cancun and the Riviera Maya

Collected by Michelle da Silva Richmond , AFAR Local Expert
Shopping in Cancun and the Riviera Maya is an adventure. If you're in the market for artistic Mexican handicrafts, onyx, colorful textiles and leather goods, you'll find a treasure trove of brilliant bargains around almost every corner. Fresh fruit, baked goods, "aguas frescas." (freshly squeezed juices) and a host of typical culinary treats can be found in local markets. You'll even find "designer" Tequila and recently rolled cigars to take home with you.
Mercado Coral Negro

Boulevard Kukulkan, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
For traditional Mexican handicrafts, Mercado Coral Negro is the easiest place to find all your wares. Here you can purchase jewelry, mayan relics, and unique creations from all over the region. The most beautiful items are the embroidered garments...
Mercado 28

Xel-ha M 2 13 SMZ 28, 28, 77501 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Mercado 28, or Mercado Veintiocho, is a huge flea market in downtown Cancún, where you'll encounter not only tasty tacos, but an assortment of tourist items mixed in alongside handmade goods of all shapes and sizes. Take a break from haggling with...
