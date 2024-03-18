This Five-Day Southern Wyoming Road Trip Explores New Frontiers of Flavor

Wyoming is a place for people who live to eat, thanks to a long legacy of wranglers and artisans, and though it’s still a haven for lovers of wild game and some of the best steak in the country, the cuisine of the Equality State is impossible to pin down. From the college town of Laramie to the capital of Cheyenne, this five-day culinary journey through Southern Wyoming has a bit of everything to offer, from cozy hole-in-the-wall diners such as Eggington’s in Casper, storied steakhouses like Laramie’s Cavalryman, or New American elegance at The Metropolitan Downtown in Cheyenne, plus plenty of local distilleries and historic saloons to keep things lively. Beyond the table, this Wyoming itinerary also showcases the region’s natural beauty, offering opportunities to go fishing, visit wild horses in their natural habitat, or relax in natural hot springs, stimulating body, mind, and palate alike.