This Five-Day Southern Wyoming Road Trip Explores New Frontiers of Flavor

It’s a 2.5-hour drive to the southeast side of the state and if you happen to be traveling in July, you may be in luck. Spread over 10 days, Cheyenne Frontier Days is the world’s largest outdoor rodeo and a celebration of all things Western that includes free pancake breakfasts alongside the competitions, concerts, and art shows that transform the city, plus a VIP-only Chuckwagon Cookoff.Even outside of July, a simple stroll through downtown Cheyenne offers much to do and see in Wyoming’s largest city. Alongside Cheyenne Depot Plaza, a National Historic Landmark that plays host to myriad concerts and fairs, stop by The Albany , a restaurant and bottle shop dating to 1905. Heading 15 minutes south of the city, Terry Bison Ranch Resort features fishing, steak fry, horseback rides, and a chance to see their namesake bison up close by way of custom-built train tours.If you stay in the city, snag a table at The Metropolitan Downtown for live music, cocktails, and a quality cut of aged beef. Once you’ve had your fill, walk a few blocks east to Nagle Warren Mansion for a chance to spend the night in an authentic Victorian-era palace.