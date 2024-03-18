This Five-Day Southern Wyoming Road Trip Explores New Frontiers of Flavor
Whether it’s bison steak in Casper, pancake feasts for Cheyenne’s most famous festival, or modern vegetarian cuisine in Laramie, Wyoming is a dynamic culinary destination that demands exploration.
Wyoming is a place for people who live to eat, thanks to a long legacy of wranglers and artisans, and though it’s still a haven for lovers of wild game and some of the best steak in the country, the cuisine of the Equality State is impossible to pin down. From the college town of Laramie to the capital of Cheyenne, this five-day culinary journey through Southern Wyoming has a bit of everything to offer, from cozy hole-in-the-wall diners such as Eggington’s in Casper, storied steakhouses like Laramie’s Cavalryman, or New American elegance at The Metropolitan Downtown in Cheyenne, plus plenty of local distilleries and historic saloons to keep things lively. Beyond the table, this Wyoming itinerary also showcases the region’s natural beauty, offering opportunities to go fishing, visit wild horses in their natural habitat, or relax in natural hot springs, stimulating body, mind, and palate alike.
Day 1:
Day 1:Landing in Casper
Afterward, seek out the excellent chicken-fried steak at Eggington’s, a friendly diner just around the corner, then pay a visit to the nine-story Lou Taubert’s Ranch Outfitter, where locals have been stocking up on Western wear since 1919. From there, drive three miles north to the free, non-profit National Historic Trails Interpretive Center for interactive exhibits on Native American and colonial histories out west. You can join Historic Trails West for a two-hour trek, departing from the Center’s parking lot, over the Oregon Trail or along the Pony Express via horse or covered wagon. Having worked up an appetite, order a bison ribeye at FireRock Steakhouse, then turn in for the night at Best Western Downtown Casper Hotel.
Day 2:Exploring Cheyenne
Even outside of July, a simple stroll through downtown Cheyenne offers much to do and see in Wyoming’s largest city. Alongside Cheyenne Depot Plaza, a National Historic Landmark that plays host to myriad concerts and fairs, stop by The Albany, a restaurant and bottle shop dating to 1905. Heading 15 minutes south of the city, Terry Bison Ranch Resort features fishing, steak fry, horseback rides, and a chance to see their namesake bison up close by way of custom-built train tours.
If you stay in the city, snag a table at The Metropolitan Downtown for live music, cocktails, and a quality cut of aged beef. Once you’ve had your fill, walk a few blocks east to Nagle Warren Mansion for a chance to spend the night in an authentic Victorian-era palace.
Day 3:Laramie
Once you’re back in Laramie, visit Sweet Melissa for a filling vegetarian lunch, then take an historic architectural tour downtown, where you can also shop for antiques and crafts. For dinner, it’s hard to top Cavalryman Steakhouse for Wyoming-raised prime rib in an elegant setting. Altitude Chophouse & Brewery is a more casual, lively spot for quality burgers and in-house beers. Alternatively, out near Sheep Mountain, Vee Bar Guest Ranch offers buffet dinner, dancing, and rustic, well-appointed accommodations on their 19th-century property.
Day 4:Approaching the Border
After, drop by J’s Prairie Rose for a hearty bowl of chili, then head south to the Ames Monument, a remote roadside attraction that marks the high point of the country’s first intercontinental railroad in the form of a pyramid. Pointing west to the other side of Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest, you’ll then check in at Brush Creek Ranch for an unforgettable dose of farm-to-fork dining and five-star accommodations beyond compare.
Day 5:Hot Springs and Haute Cuisine
Heading back to the ranch, you’ll have all kinds of activities to choose from, whether it’s river fishing, forest bathing, or a full menu of spa treatments. The ranch also offers seasonal epicurean retreats and cooking classes (think pasta and burrata making) throughout the year, thanks to its on-site distillery, the lone Grade A goat dairy in the state, a subterranean wine tunnel featuring more than 30,000 bottles, plus much more to learn and taste. Once you’ve had your fill, head back to Laramie to catch your flight home.