The Best Things to Do on a Wyoming Summer Road Trip

The Cowboy State may see its fair share of snow in the winter, but the summer is its undisputed peak season. From Memorial Day on, both visitors and locals alike take advantage of the longer days and perfect temperatures (dry and warm, with a bit of a chill in the evenings) by embracing all the best things to do in Wyoming, hiking, camping, mountain biking, horseback riding, rock climbing, rodeos, and more. This six-day Wyoming road trip was created with these activities in mind and curated for curious, daring travelers—the ones who want their vacation to be filled with exciting adventures, new experiences, and lifelong memories.