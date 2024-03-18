The Best Things to Do on a Wyoming Summer Road Trip

The Cowboy State may see its fair share of snow in the winter, but the summer is its undisputed peak season. From Memorial Day on, both visitors and locals alike take advantage of the longer days and perfect temperatures (dry and warm, with a bit of a chill in the evenings) by embracing all the best things to do in Wyoming, hiking, camping, mountain biking, horseback riding, rock climbing, rodeos, and more. This six-day Wyoming road trip was created with these activities in mind and curated for curious, daring travelers—the ones who want their vacation to be filled with exciting adventures, new experiences, and lifelong memories.
Day 1:Horseback riding and more in Cheyenne
Your summer adventure begins in Cheyenne, the state capital of Wyoming. Fly into Cheyenne Regional Airport and kick off your first full day in true cowboy or cowgirl style with a one-hour guided horseback ride at Terry Bison Ranch. Tours leave at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. and need to be booked in advance.
Post ride, head to downtown Cheyenne. A history tour aboard the Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley, which begins at the Cheyenne Depot, will help you get your bearings—and you may even spot some of the city’s hand-painted, eight-foot-tall cowboy boots (there are more than 30 placed around town). Dine at The Albany, a classic Cheyenne establishment, followed by a night at Little America Hotel & Resort.
Before booking this portion of the trip, make sure to check the calendar. Every July, Cheyenne hosts the world’s largest outdoor rodeo and celebration of Western culture, Cheyenne Frontier Days. Plan accordingly if you want to attend (or avoid those dates for a more laid-back experience). Whether you come in July or not, you can still stop by the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum for a dose of Western culture and history.
Day 2:Curt Gowdy State Park and Vedauwoo Campground
Before waving goodbye to Cheyenne, stop for breakfast burritos and an original take on eggs Benedict at Accomplice. Now would also be the time to prep your food supplies for the next few days, as restaurants are far and few between on this portion of the trip.
With your cooler packed, drive west to Curt Gowdy State Park for the day’s pursuits: a hike, and a swim. Take the 3.6-mile, out-and-back Crow Creek trail to Hidden Falls, and stop along the way to cool off in one of the swimming holes.
Back at the trailhead, you’ll travel to Vedauwoo Campground, passing by the Abraham Lincoln Memorial Monument on the way, to set up your accommodations for the next two nights. When camping, be sure to familiarize yourself with the safety rules and regulations and always properly pack up your trash.
Day 3:Rock climbing in Vedauwoo Recreation Area
When in Vedauwoo, it’s practically required to try your hand at rock climbing. So following a hearty breakfast at camp, meet up with Wyoming Mountain Guides at Lincoln Memorial. The Intro to Rock Climbing Course covers all the fundamentals, including knots, belaying, and rappelling, as well as education on local geology and archaeology. Most one-day courses last anywhere from 7–8 hours, but they can be customized to fit travelers’ schedules.
Drive to The Crowbar & Grill in Laramie for buffalo chicken fries and pizza before tucking into your sleeping bag back at Vedauwoo Campground.
Days 4-6:Medicine Bow National Forest
After cleaning up your campsite, go West once again—this time to Medicine Bow National Forest. The drive (a little under two hours) lets you make a breakfast stop at J’s Prairie Rose Cafe in Laramie before a late-morning setup of camp at Libby Creek Pine Campground.
For the next two days, you can explore the national forest in a variety of ways. Albany Lodge offers guided UTV tours of the Medicine Bow Mountains (the afternoon tour starts at 1 p.m.), and you can spend hours fishing in Libby Creek. Be sure you’ve registered for a Wyoming fishing license. Hikers can take to Little Laramie Trails, a 2.6-mile loop with opportunities for birdwatching.
Take your meals at camp or drive to Centennial where you’ll find Old Corral Hotel & Steakhouse and Trading Post Restaurant & Bar. (Pro tip: Both restaurants are closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.)
As your road trip comes to an end, you’ll depart from Laramie Regional Airport with a deep appreciation of Wyoming’s natural beauty—and maybe a new favorite outdoor activity or two.
