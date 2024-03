The Best Things to Do on a Wyoming Summer Road Trip

Your summer adventure begins in Cheyenne, the state capital of Wyoming. Fly into Cheyenne Regional Airport and kick off your first full day in true cowboy or cowgirl style with a one-hour guided horseback ride at Terry Bison Ranch . Tours leave at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. and need to be booked in advance.Post ride, head to downtown Cheyenne. A history tour aboard the Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley , which begins at the Cheyenne Depot, will help you get your bearings—and you may even spot some of the city’s hand-painted, eight-foot-tall cowboy boots (there are more than 30 placed around town). Dine at The Albany , a classic Cheyenne establishment, followed by a night at Little America Hotel & Resort Before booking this portion of the trip, make sure to check the calendar. Every July, Cheyenne hosts the world’s largest outdoor rodeo and celebration of Western culture, Cheyenne Frontier Days . Plan accordingly if you want to attend (or avoid those dates for a more laid-back experience). Whether you come in July or not, you can still stop by the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum for a dose of Western culture and history.