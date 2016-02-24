Active in Doha
Despite being one of the hottest places on earth, Qatar boasts a wide selection of choices for those who want to stay active, even when the thermometers hit 120 F. From sand surfing in the desert, to a good old swim in the ocean, to staircase running, to jet-skiing, dragon-racing, or the exciting flyboarding, Qatar has it all. All you have to do is ask.
Costa Malaz, Doha, Qatar
Costa Malaz Marina, located at The Pearl and strategically situated to capture the North winds, this marina offers a wide selection of water sports. Because Qatar is sunny all year round—even in the cold months-- and it has great beaches, water sports enthusiasts will have a blast at Costa Malaz. This marina is a favorite with sailing lovers, and with Al-Aliya island 2 sea miles away, fishing fans can expect to enjoy the best fishing spots. The people at Clue Blue Pearl (http://www.clubbluepearl.com/) satisfy your hunger for any water activity from stand-up paddling (anyone into stand up yoga?), to wind SUP, standard surfing, to kite surfing, and any other water sport under the sun.
Al Waab St, Doha, Qatar
The Torch, also known as the Aspire Tower, at 980 ft, is the tallest structure in Doha. It was built to house the 2006 Asian Games Flame and it holds the record for the tallest and highest-positioned games flame ever. The Tower, located 20 minutes away from the city centers, serves now as a luxury hotel, although calling The Torch Hotel luxurious is a serious understatement. It has 51 floors, 360 views from any of its lounges, the only revolving restaurant in the country, one of the quaintest places for high tea, and to top it all off, hotel guests have access to a cantilevered swimming pool on the 19th floor--not for those afraid of heights--and a red carpet private walkway access to Villaggio Mall and. As beautiful as it is, it’s worth keeping in mind that The Torch Hotel doesn’t serve alcohol.
Unnamed Road
Mourjan Marina at Lusail is the perfect spot for Flyboarding. This intense water sport that mixes the feeling of flying with water, is new in Qatar and gaining more and followers every month. The rider stands on a board, with a water hose attached to a jet ski, then water is forced under pressure to a pair of special boots with jet nozzles underneath, and voila, the rider is 50 feet up in the air, doing tricks, diving or just holding on for dear life. Blue Marine (http://www.bluemarine-me.com/), the only water sports company running this operation, offers tutorials on safety, dos, don’ts and how to master the coveted Superman pose as you rise up into the air. Expect to pay QR900 for one hour or QR500 for 30 minutes of flyboarding.
Al Khor, Qatar
With its permanent blue skies and absolute absence of mountains, Qatar offers many options to flying enthusiasts looking for a fix: from paragliding to kite surfing, from gliders, ultralights and gyroplanes to microlights and various light aircraft. Al-Khor Flying Club and Qatar Flying Club provide safe recreational flying experiences to those seeking to take to the skies in accordance with Qatar Civil Aviation Authority. Flying a microlight, soaring over the Qatari desert sand dunes, gliding above the Inland Sea could very well be the highlight of anyone’s visit to Qatar. For more information contact Qatar Flying Club at http://qatarflyingclub.net/