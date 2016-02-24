Active in Doha

Unnamed Road

Mourjan Marina at Lusail is the perfect spot for Flyboarding. This intense water sport that mixes the feeling of flying with water, is new in Qatar and gaining more and followers every month. The rider stands on a board, with a water hose attached to a jet ski, then water is forced under pressure to a pair of special boots with jet nozzles underneath, and voila, the rider is 50 feet up in the air, doing tricks, diving or just holding on for dear life. Blue Marine (http://www.bluemarine-me.com/), the only water sports company running this operation, offers tutorials on safety, dos, don’ts and how to master the coveted Superman pose as you rise up into the air. Expect to pay QR900 for one hour or QR500 for 30 minutes of flyboarding.