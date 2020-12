Santa Fe renders pure magic. Explore the historic streets of the country's oldest state capital, known for its collection of museums and its adobe and colonial architecture and Native American influences. Stroll the legendary Canyon Road art galleries and stop by a local bookstore. Attend an opera in an open-air amphitheater. Don't forget dinner at a legendary dining institution, perhaps with a margarita, a taste of chili, and the sunset. (For longer stays, expand these ideas with our A Perfect Weekend in Santa Fe list.)