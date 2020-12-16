A Perfect Day in Santa Fe
Collected by Kate Donnelly , AFAR Local Expert
Santa Fe renders pure magic. Explore the historic streets of the country's oldest state capital, known for its collection of museums and its adobe and colonial architecture and Native American influences. Stroll the legendary Canyon Road art galleries and stop by a local bookstore. Attend an opera in an open-air amphitheater. Don't forget dinner at a legendary dining institution, perhaps with a margarita, a taste of chili, and the sunset. (For longer stays, expand these ideas with our A Perfect Weekend in Santa Fe list.)
622 Canyon Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Everyone who visits Santa Fe walks along the famed Canyon Road. Originating as an old footpath that once accessed water, it now primarily showcases an expansive range of shops and galleries with Native American art and landscape paintings. A...
1606 Paseo De Peralta, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
The work exhibited in this progressive and edgy nonprofit space is a far cry from the art in the galleries along Canyon Road. SITE Santa Fe, which opened in 1995, hosts provocative biennials as well as a wealth of multimedia...
376 Garcia St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Walk just a block off Canyon Road and get lost in this small independent bookstore with a wide-ranging inventory of bestsellers, art, literature, design, cookbooks, history, and biography, as well as numerous books about...
217 Johnson St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Located in downtown Santa Fe, this perfectlysized museum is dedicated to the artistic life of Georgia O’Keeffe (1887–1986) andhouses the single largestcollection of the artist's work in the world. Rotating exhibits often include O'Keeffe's iconic...
1300 Rufina Cir suite a3, Santa Fe, NM 87507, USA
In 1979, what started as a mail order book business has grown into an impressive storefront and gallery. Spend ample time in this smartly-curated, stellar photography bookstore with rare and unusual finds devoted to contemporary photography. The...
53 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Located on the historic Plaza, this venerable well-curated mainstay gallery-shop (est. 1984) run by Navajo trader Jed Foutz showcases historic and contemporary Native American wares, including an impressive selection of colorful,...
724 Canyon Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
For 22 years, the venerable Geronimo, situated in a 1756 adobe, has been serving a bevy of culinary delights. From the house favorites like peppery elk tenderloin to New Mexico lamb chops, the food is accessible and the timeless milieu is...
107 W Palace Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
A handsome pueblo revival adobe building with a peaceful garden and courtyard, the New Mexico Museum of Art mounts small, rotating exhibits from its impressive 20,000-piece permanent collection. It includes well-known artists like...
710 Camino Lejo, Santa Fe, NM 87505, USA
Spend some time on Museum Hill visiting the Museum of International Folk Art with its awesome Alexander Girard collection, the Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian and its stocked basement trading post of Native American wares, and the Museum...
207 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Some visitors to Santa Fe are surprised to find this Gothic revival structure in the middle of all of the adobe buildings in the historic district, like a piece of medieval Paris transplanted to the Wild West. The French connection is...
121 Don Gaspar Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
The Chez Panisse of Santa Fe has been helmed by the same Berkeley-bred chef-owner since the 1970s. While the restaurant isn’t for New Mexican food purists, the local dishes are solid and range from classic renditions to enchiladas gussied up with...
