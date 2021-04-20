Canyon Road
200 Canyon Road
| +1 505-983-0433
More info
Sun 11am - 4pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 5pm
Stroll the Historic, Legendary RoadEveryone who visits Santa Fe walks along the famed Canyon Road. Originating as an old footpath that once accessed water, it now primarily showcases an expansive range of shops and galleries with Native American art and landscape paintings. A stroll is not complete without a stop at one of the award-winning restaurants, a la Geronimo and the Compound.
over 6 years ago
Canyon Road: Galleries Galore
A few blocks from the Plaza off Paseo de Peralta, the Canyon Road neighborhood is a short but sweet stretch of galleries, clearly marked with a Canyon Road sign at the start and the appropriately named Last Gallery on the Right at the end. This quiet neighborhood positively exudes charm and is practically bursting at the seams with creativity and inspiration. It’s a treat for the eyes, both inside the galleries and on the street, where cheerful gardens and brightly colored storefronts line the street for a half-mile. Adobe architecture and beautiful courtyards feature prominently alongside one of the highest concentrations of galleries you’ll find anywhere. Although the densely packed shops do have something to suit every taste—from pre-Columbian to postmodern—it makes for a pleasant stroll even if you’re not interested in art. The Wiford Gallery’s moving sculpture garden is particularly crowd-pleasing; it’s spacious, appealing and peaceful. Canyon Road Santa Fe Some of Santa Fe’s top restaurants call Canyon Road home, with Geronimo and The Compound situated on the “top,” or west end, of Canyon Road. If you’re looking for something more casual, the Teahouse is a great place for a cup of tea or quick, no-fuss bite, and El Farol is a legendary late-night spot. Don’t let Canyon Road’s small geographic area fool you. Surprises wait around every corner, and one can easily while away an entire day.
AFAR Ambassador
over 4 years ago
Canyon Road's Hidden Treasures
Canyon Road may well be one of the most famous art districts in the united states, and is certainly one of Santa Fe’s major attractions – yet no matter how popular it becomes, how many galleries open or how many people populate the streets, it’s possible to find little pockets of respite, great places to explore, and spectacular artistic treasures to uncover. There’s a reason Canyon Road is called the magical half-mile; a Go Ahead tour will help you find out why.
Flash Parker traveled on Go Ahead’s U.S. National Parks tour as part of AFAR’s partnership with the United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA), whose members provide travelers with unparalleled access, insider knowledge, and peace-of-mind to destinations across the globe. For more on Flash’s journey, visit the USTOA Blog.
over 5 years ago
Be sure to stop by The Teahouse
Over 700 teas and menu items including my Wife's favorite, tea latte's. Gluten free baked goods and sandwiches for lunch. Did I mention it's right next to the only parking lot on this gallery stuffed road?