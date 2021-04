A few blocks from the Plaza off Paseo de Peralta, the Canyon Road neighborhood is a short but sweet stretch of galleries, clearly marked with a Canyon Road sign at the start and the appropriately named Last Gallery on the Right at the end. This quiet neighborhood positively exudes charm and is practically bursting at the seams with creativity and inspiration. It’s a treat for the eyes, both inside the galleries and on the street, where cheerful gardens and brightly colored storefronts line the street for a half-mile. Adobe architecture and beautiful courtyards feature prominently alongside one of the highest concentrations of galleries you’ll find anywhere. Although the densely packed shops do have something to suit every taste—from pre-Columbian to postmodern—it makes for a pleasant stroll even if you’re not interested in art. The Wiford Gallery’s moving sculpture garden is particularly crowd-pleasing; it’s spacious, appealing and peaceful. Canyon Road Santa Fe Some of Santa Fe’s top restaurants call Canyon Road home, with Geronimo and The Compound situated on the “top,” or west end, of Canyon Road. If you’re looking for something more casual, the Teahouse is a great place for a cup of tea or quick, no-fuss bite, and El Farol is a legendary late-night spot. Don’t let Canyon Road’s small geographic area fool you. Surprises wait around every corner, and one can easily while away an entire day.