New Mexico Museum of Art
107 W Palace Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
| +1 505-476-5072
Photo by Kate Donnelly
Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm
New Mexico Museum of ArtA handsome pueblo revival adobe building with a peaceful garden and courtyard, the New Mexico Museum of Art mounts small, rotating exhibits from its impressive 20,000-piece permanent collection. It includes well-known artists like Georgia O'Keeffe, Gustave Baumann, and members of the Taos Society of Artists (Ernest L. Blumenschein, Bert G. Phillips, Joseph H. Sharp), and noted 20th-century Southwest photographers like Ansel Adams. Don't miss the special exhibits or the free Friday evenings (5–8 p.m.). The adjoining gift shop is a great place to pick up books, postcards, and jewelry.
One of the most striking features of Santa Fe is the experience of being surrounded by the earthy sensuality of adobe. The city's 1957 preservation ordinance is one of the oldest in the United States and has preserved and encouraged the "Santa Fe style" of architecture. The roots of Santa Fe style date back to the Spanish Colonial period, from 1607 to 1810 (which were then followed by another 38 years when the city was part of Mexico). The Santa Fe style can be experienced throughout the city, including the New Mexico Museum of Art and the historic plaza, with the Palace of the Governors its centerpiece. Near the plaza you'll find an astonishing variety of more recent buildings that stay true to this beloved Southwestern design aesthetic, from private homes to iconic hotels.