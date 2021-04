Sculpture, art, and nature meet on Santa Fe 's Museum Hill: the site of four great museums and a new botanical garden. The Museum of Indian Arts & Culture, the Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian, the Museum of Spanish Colonial Art, and the Museum of International Folk Art are all part of this great museum destination, including the new addition of the Botanical Garden. Orchard Gardens, the first phase of the Botanical Garden, opened in July 2013. Additional outdoor exhibits are in the works, along with a visitor’s center expected to open in 2016. All of the museums and cafes in this lovely area are located within walking distance from one other. Artful shoppers will love the museum shops where you can bring home one-of-a-kind gifts made by local jewelers and artists.