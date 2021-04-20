Museum Hill 710 Camino Lejo, Santa Fe, NM 87505, USA

Photo courtesy of Kate Donnelly More info Sun - Sat 11am - 3pm

Museum Hill Spend some time on Museum Hill visiting the Museum of International Folk Art with its awesome Alexander Girard collection, the Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian and its stocked basement trading post of Native American wares, and the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture. Unlike museum gift shops that sell replicas of artworks or mass-produced souvenirs, the museum shops here often carry original works of art for sale, so buying here can make you a collector, too. After all that culture, you'll be famished, so swing by the Museum Hill Cafe for a light snack.