Museum Hill
710 Camino Lejo, Santa Fe, NM 87505, USA
| +1 505-984-8900
Photo courtesy of Kate Donnelly
Sun - Sat 11am - 3pm
Museum HillSpend some time on Museum Hill visiting the Museum of International Folk Art with its awesome Alexander Girard collection, the Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian and its stocked basement trading post of Native American wares, and the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture. Unlike museum gift shops that sell replicas of artworks or mass-produced souvenirs, the museum shops here often carry original works of art for sale, so buying here can make you a collector, too. After all that culture, you'll be famished, so swing by the Museum Hill Cafe for a light snack.
over 5 years ago
Museum Hill
Sculpture, art, and nature meet on Santa Fe's Museum Hill: the site of four great museums and a new botanical garden. The Museum of Indian Arts & Culture, the Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian, the Museum of Spanish Colonial Art, and the Museum of International Folk Art are all part of this great museum destination, including the new addition of the Botanical Garden. Orchard Gardens, the first phase of the Botanical Garden, opened in July 2013. Additional outdoor exhibits are in the works, along with a visitor’s center expected to open in 2016. All of the museums and cafes in this lovely area are located within walking distance from one other. Artful shoppers will love the museum shops where you can bring home one-of-a-kind gifts made by local jewelers and artists.