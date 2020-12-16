A Perfect Day in Oslo

Norway’s capital is one of the world’s largest—in terms of land that is, extending over 177 square miles. In terms of population, it’s fairly modest, with fewer than 600,000 residents and green spaces and open skies are easy to find, both within the city limits and the greater region. That’s not to say, however, that it lacks urban attractions. If you only have one day in Oslo, here are our recommendations. Before the sun has set, however, you likely will have decided one is not enough.