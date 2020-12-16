Where are you going?
A Perfect Day in Oslo

Sponsored by Visit Norway
Norway’s capital is one of the world’s largest—in terms of land that is, extending over 177 square miles. In terms of population, it’s fairly modest, with fewer than 600,000 residents and green spaces and open skies are easy to find, both within the city limits and the greater region. That’s not to say, however, that it lacks urban attractions. If you only have one day in Oslo, here are our recommendations. Before the sun has set, however, you likely will have decided one is not enough.
Edvard Munch Museum

Tøyengata 53, 0578 Oslo, Norway
Norway’s most famous artist, Edvard Munch, was raised and studied in Oslo at the end of the 19th century. It’s here that that the painter, most famous for his work The Scream, decided to move beyond the then fashionable style of Impressionism and...
Karl Johans gate

Studenterlunden, Karl Johans gate 24, 0162 Oslo, Norway
Karl Johans gate is Oslo’s main street, stretching from the city’s central train station to the Royal Palace. It’s possible to walk the entire length of it in about fifteen minutes, but the point isn’t to hurry. The pedestrian-only boulevard is...
Mathallen Oslo

Vulkan 5, 0178 Oslo, Norway
The centerpiece of the city's emerging Vulkan neighborhood, Oslo's very first food hall is a culinary utopia. Let your nose guide you to one (or five!) of 27 eateries peddling everything from cupcakes to tapas to bento boxes. Can't decide? Stop at...
Viking Ship Museum

Huk Aveny 35, 0287 Oslo, Norway
Perhaps Norway’s most famous cultural attraction, the Viking Ship Museum should be at the top of any list of must-see attractions in Oslo. It is one of five museums on the Bygdøy peninsula, which sits on the western side of Oslo—the nearby...
Oslo Opera House

Kirsten Flagstads Plass 1, 0150 Oslo, Norway
From the ancient Vikings to the Oslo Opera House is a journey across a thousand years. The building in white marble sits on the banks of the Oslofjord and was designed by Norway’s most famous architectural firm, Snøhetta. Since it opened in 2008,...
