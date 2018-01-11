You Can Visit the Svalbard Global Seed Vault with Martha Stewart

From out of the Arctic Ocean comes January’s most unexpected contest, for which the grand prize promises to knock out—for this writer, at least—not one but two bucket-list items: a guided stroll through the subzero warehouse that is the Svalbard Global Seed Vault and dinner with Martha Stewart.

Working with charity contest organizer Prizeo and The Crop Trust, the international crop-diversity research group behind the Norwegian seed vault, Ms. Stewart has concocted an uncommon adventure for travelers whose interests extend all the way from sequencing corn genomes to making a killer risotto. The big winner and a friend (possibly a worthy travel editor type?) will fly to Oslo for three nights of wining and dining. At some point, you will head off to the island of Spitsbergen, the largest in the Svalbard archipelago, off the Norwegian coast. There, you will enjoy a private tour of the seed vault (with Martha!) followed by dinner with food scientists and policy-makers (and Martha!).

Of course, because only food scientists and policy-makers fly all the way to Svalbard for seeds alone, you’ll do some dogsledding, polar bear–watching, snowmobiling, and glacial spelunking during your visit. So wear your good socks.