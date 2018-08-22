You Can Book Nonstop Flights to Scandinavia on SAS for Less Than $450 Right Now

Photo by Mikhail Markovskiy/Shutterstock.com
Go to northern Sweden or Norway between October and March for prime Northern Lights viewing.
Whether you want to go on a fall getaway to Sweden, check out Denmark’s charming Christmas markets, see the Northern Lights in Norway this winter, or plan ahead for a spring trip to Finland, now’s the time to book your plane tickets. Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) has a major sale happening now through Thursday, August 30, on nonstop flights to these destinations from a variety of U.S. cities for less than $450.
Tickets must be booked by next week, but these fares can be found for late fall travel starting November 1, 2018, all the way through late spring ending on June 5, 2019, with Christmas and New Year’s Eve blackout dates from December 20, 2018 to January 8, 2019. Typically, these fares go for $800 or more for an economy ticket, according to the Scott’s Cheap Flights newsletter.
Fares for as low as $448 can be found from New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and Miami to Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm, and Helsinki with mostly nonstop options. People in Boston will also be able to take advantage of the new daily flights to Copenhagen on SAS from starting in May 2019 for less than $450 round-trip.
While you might be able to find cheaper tickets on budget airlines like Norwegian and Wow Air, keep in mind that SAS includes checked bags, seat selection, and food without tacking on extra fees.
While the bulk of the nonstop $448 fares can be found between cities in the Northeast to Copenhagen, Oslo, and Stockholm, you can find deals from the West Coast and to Helsinki for similar prices with short layovers. Here are just a few of the sample fares we found today:
Nonstop flights from New York to Oslo during the week of Thanksgiving can be found for as low as $448.
You can also fly from Chicago to Copenhagen during the first week of December nonstop for $448 to experience the annual Christmas Fair at Copenhagen’s Tivoli Gardens, which is celebrating its 175th anniversary this year. Even if you’re not a theme park person, the recently expanded Nimb Hotel located within one of Tivoli’s historic buildings is a far cry from the Disney hotels you stayed in as a kid.
Want to see the Northern Lights? October through March is the best time of year to see them, and you can find plenty of $448 nonstop fares from several U.S. cities to Stockholm or Oslo throughout the entire season.
The wildest fare we found? These $498 nonstop tickets from LAX to Stockholm over Presidents Day weekend (which also includes Valentine’s Day, so head up north to catch the aurora display. What could be more romantic?).
If you’d prefer to go when it’s warmer, nonstop flights from Boston to Copenhagen in May 2019 can be found for $448.
Tickets can be booked directly through flysas.com, but if your dates are flexible it’s often easier to search for the cheapest fares in the calendar function on Google Flights.
