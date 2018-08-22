You Can Book Nonstop Flights to Scandinavia on SAS for Less Than $450 Right Now

Whether you want to go on a fall getaway to Sweden, check out Denmark’s charming Christmas markets, see the Northern Lights in Norway this winter, or plan ahead for a spring trip to Finland, now’s the time to book your plane tickets. Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) has a major sale happening now through Thursday, August 30, on nonstop flights to these destinations from a variety of U.S. cities for less than $450.

Tickets must be booked by next week, but these fares can be found for late fall travel starting November 1, 2018, all the way through late spring ending on June 5, 2019, with Christmas and New Year’s Eve blackout dates from December 20, 2018 to January 8, 2019. Typically, these fares go for $800 or more for an economy ticket, according to the Scott’s Cheap Flights newsletter.

Fares for as low as $448 can be found from New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and Miami to Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm, and Helsinki with mostly nonstop options. People in Boston will also be able to take advantage of the new daily flights to Copenhagen on SAS from starting in May 2019 for less than $450 round-trip.

While you might be able to find cheaper tickets on budget airlines like Norwegian and Wow Air, keep in mind that SAS includes checked bags, seat selection, and food without tacking on extra fees.