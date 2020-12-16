If You Only Have Three Days in Oslo
Collected by Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert
Stay in a timber lodge. Visit the Munch Museum and the Nobel Peace Center. Marvel at Norwegian Viking ships and the legendary Kon-Tiki...
Save Place
Kongeveien 26, 0787 Oslo, Norway
One of Oslo’s most recognizable landmarks is a former sanatorium designed in the “dragon style,” an ornate Norwegian variant on Swiss chalet architecture. Next door sits the Holmenkollen Ski Jump, rebuilt for the 2011 Nordic World Ski...
Save Place
Bygdøynesveien 36, 0286 Oslo, Norway
This museum is dedicated to Norwegian explorer Thor Heyerdahl (1914-2002), who gained worldwide fame when he crossed the Pacific Ocean on Kon-Tiki (a raft made from balsa wood) in 1947. After his return, Heyerdahl worked on a documentary of the...
Save Place
Brynjulf Bulls plass 1, 0250 Oslo, Norway
The Nobel Peace Center was opened in 2005 and is absolutely fascinating…and very humbling. It was established by Alfred Nobel (who was Swedish) in his will. He gave no reason for this but some feel it was to assuage his guilt over being the...
Save Place
Waldemar Thranes gate 8, 0171 Oslo, Norway
Any Jo Nesbø fans out there? If you fancy running into Nesbø’s antihero Harry Hole, Restaurant Schrøder is the place for you! One of the few ‘brown’ restaurants left in Oslo (brown as in old-fashioned, dark wood paneling, smoke-stained walls),...
Save Place
Kristian IVs gate 7, 0164 Oslo, Norway
Elegant old Hotel Bristol is located in the centre of Oslo. English inspired, it serves afternoon tea in the Winter Garden, and has been catering to the rich and famous since the roaring twenties. A rather large hotel boasting over 250 rooms and...
Save Place
Tøyengata 53, 0578 Oslo, Norway
Norway’s most famous artist, Edvard Munch, was raised and studied in Oslo at the end of the 19th century. It’s here that that the painter, most famous for his work The Scream, decided to move beyond the then fashionable style of Impressionism and...
Save Place
Dalsbergstien 4C, 0170 Oslo, Norway
Legendary Underwater Pub has a cozy atmosphere, where punters can get something good to eat and drink in maritime surroundings, good enough for a mention in Lonely Planet and the New York Times. Not to be missed, they hold opera nights every...
Save Place
Sonja Henies plass 3, 0185 Oslo, Norway
Oslo Plaza is an eco-friendly hotel located next to Oslo Central Station and a short walk from the Oslo Spektrum Arena, handy if you're going to concerts! It's also just a stone's throw from the beautiful opera house. This giant of a hotel has a...
Save Place
Tordenskiolds gate 12, 0160 Oslo, Norway
Brunost (brown cheese) is a staple of Norwegian kitchens, usually cut thin with a cheese slicer to top buttered toast or warm waffles. Despite the name, brunost isn’t technically cheese; it’s the whey of goat’s milk, boiled for hours until...
Save Place
Sentrum, Oslo, Norway
If there were ever a three-dimensional ode to Nordic design, the impressive Oslo Opera House would be it. On the waterfront in the Bjørvika neighborhood with the Oslo fjord as a backdrop, the otherworldly building is home to the Norwegian National...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25