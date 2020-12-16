12 Must-Do Experiences in Oslo
Collected by Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert
Explore the woods and fjords, quirky shops, and strange things you won't find in any other country.
Bærums Verk, Norway
This former ironworks, located west of Oslo, is now a charming little village that still retains the air from its bygone days. Picturesque cottages that used to house workers now house cafés, galleries, and museums, and the foundry itself poses as...
Drøbak, Norway
The village of Drøbak isn't technically in Oslo, but it's such a short a way off and a lovely place to visit that it has to be highlighted. It's of historical importance too, as the German crosser Blücher was sunk in the waters here, thus delaying...
Ullevål Hageby, Oslo, Norway
Ullevål Hageby is a residential area in Oslo with a historic air. Nouveau Baroque houses are nestled around a pond known as Damplassen, where you'll find small shops and a lovely bakery, usually full of yummy mummies. The idea of a 'hageby' – a...
Kongens gate 2, 0153 Oslo, Norway
Kunsthåndverkerne i Kongensgate (Artisans of King street) can best be described as an artistically run centre for the showing and selling of different kinds of art - pottery, textiles, metalworks and glass. Founded in 1979, this centre works as a...
Universitetsgata 18, 0164 Oslo, Norway
Oslo might not seem like a big and bustling city, but even so, it can be nice to "get away" from all the modern noise that surrounds us on a daily basis. Norlis Antikvariat (Norli's Used Book Store) was founded by Olaf Norli in 1890 and though it...
Esaias Solberg was established in 1849, and has remained a popular shop ever since. Dealing mostly with vintage and antique, customers can buy everything from diamonds necklaces and silver objects to Rolex watches. Esaias Solberg also promises to...
Herbern, Oslo kommune, Norway
Pretty islet Lille Herbern is located in the Oslo fjord, south of the Bygdøy peninsula on the west side of Oslo. The islet used to be a waiting place for ships arriving to and departing from Oslo. Lille Herbern has been open since 1929 and is one...
Hovedøya, Oslo Municipality, Norway
Hovedøya is an island located in the Oslo fjord. The name derives from Norse word hǫfuð, meaning height. It probably got this name from a large hill on the Eastern part of the island where there used to be a military watch tower in Medieval times....
This sculpture and national heritage park was launched to critical acclaim and continues to attract visitors from far and wide. The sculptures are made by artists of a high international standard, such as Renoir, Rodin, Botero, and Dalí, and are...
Nobels gate 32, 0268 Oslo, Norway
The Vigeland Park reminds me of Central Park in New York City. The grounds are huge and very well kept. This is the place that you might have heard of - there are over 200 statues of people in action created by artist Gustav Vigeland. In the...
