72 Hours in Oslo
Collected by Joshua Samuel Brown , AFAR Local Expert
Oslo is amazing year-round. Summertime offers extra hours for daylight exploration of outdoor sights: ancient fortresses, quirky parks filled with statues, and lively public squares and pedestrian streets. Winter draws you into the art galleries, excellent restaurants, and the Nobel Peace Center. Yes, the capital city is definitely the place for time-crunched travelers to experience the most of Norway in a short visit.
0150 Oslo, Norway
Discover some of Oslo’s most important history at this medieval fortress and castle overlooking the city’s fjord approach. Built in the late 1290s by King Haakon V to protect the city from invasion, the complex has been in continuous...
Gamle Oslo, 0150 Oslo, Norway
For history buffs, Middelalderparken (the Medieval Park) is the place to go. The park is part of the 'medieval city of Oslo', the part of Oslo that houses the most medieval ruins of once-upon-a-time cathedrals, churches and monasteries. Several...
Brynjulf Bulls plass 1, 0250 Oslo, Norway
The Nobel Peace Center was opened in 2005 and is absolutely fascinating…and very humbling. It was established by Alfred Nobel (who was Swedish) in his will. He gave no reason for this but some feel it was to assuage his guilt over being the...
1, Bankplassen, 0151 Oslo, Norway
Engebret Café is still as popular as when it opened its doors 157 years ago. Back then, it was known as a second home to some of the nation’s most prolific artists, including Henrik Ibsen, Bjørnstjerne Bjørnson, Edvard Munch, Knut Hamsun, and...
Landgangen 1, 0252 Oslo, Norway
You’d be forgiven for mistaking this bold design hotel in Tjuvholmen for one of the neighborhood’s many art galleries. Billionaire owner Petter Stordalen is a sponsor of the Renzo Piano–designed Astrup Fearnley Museum of...
Universitetsgata 13, 0164 Oslo, Norway
Established in 1837, Nasjonalgalleriet (The National Gallery) houses the country’s largest public collection of paintings, drawings, and sculptures. The focus is mainly on Norwegian art, featuring works by Munch (his perhaps most famous work, The...
Herbern, Oslo kommune, Norway
Pretty islet Lille Herbern is located in the Oslo fjord, south of the Bygdøy peninsula on the west side of Oslo. The islet used to be a waiting place for ships arriving to and departing from Oslo. Lille Herbern has been open since 1929 and is one...
Stortingsgata 24-26, 0117 Oslo, Norway
Known in business circles as a good place to ‘see and be seen’, this grande dame of luxury food destinations is set in stately Hotel Continental, smack-dab in the middle of central Oslo. At Theatercaféen, Afternoon Tea is served every Saturday and...
Slottsplassen 1, 0010 Oslo, Norway
His Majesty the King’s Guard have been in charge of the Royal Family’s safety since 1856. Since 1888, they’ve been on duty at all the King’s residences 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Some of the duties include ceremonial routines like the...
Karl Johans gate, Oslo, Norway
Stortingsgata 24/26, 0117 Oslo, Norway
Dating back to 1900, and sharing a deep connection to the National Theater (which sits just across the street), Hotel Continental is a venerable figure in Oslo’s arts scene. The family-owned property has long prided itself on being a hangout for...
