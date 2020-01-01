A Local’s Guide: Sonia Cheng’s Hong Kong
Collected by Jennifer Flowers , AFAR Staff
List View
Map View
Sonia Cheng, the Hong Kong–based CEO of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, picks out some of her favorite hometown spots.
Save Place
129 Second St, Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong
If you think of gin and tonic as a nothing-special default cocktail, Ping Pong 129 Gintonería, across from exit B2 of the Sai Ying Pun station, just might change your mind. In a cavernous subterranean exping-pong training center that’s been given...
Save Place
Kun Lock Building, Nathan Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
When it comes to street eats in Hong Kong, egg waffles are the ultimate comfort food. Griddled into a sheet of egg-shaped bubbles, the iconic snack is crisp on the outside, and chewy on the inside. There are plenty of places to find it, but Lee...
Save Place
Amigo Mansion, 79A Wong Nai Chung Rd, Happy Valley, Hong Kong
Since opening in 1967, Amigo is beloved by locals...and the generation after them, known affectionately as the "restaurant with the golden sun". Renowned for classic decor (think velvet, Italian tiles and high-backed chairs) and great service from...
Save Place
47號 Parkes St, Jordan, Hong Kong
Local residents lead cosmopolitan lives, but their appetites never weaken for recipes reminiscent of Old Hong Kong. Hong Kong-style cafes, or “cha chaan tengs,” are loved for their eclectic menus, which, aside from casual Hong Kong dishes, also...
Save Place
14 Shek Tsai Po St, Shek Tsai Po, Hong Kong
Within an hour, travelers can transport themselves from the lights and sounds of Central, Hong Kong, to the green hills and deserted beaches of Lantau Island. Opened in 2012, the Tai O Heritage Hotel encourages guests to immerse themselves in the...
Save Place
46 Graham St, Central, Hong Kong
Started by a former banker with a sweet tooth, the homegrown Hong Kong dessert company specializes in modern French pastry, which it serves in six sleek shops throughout the city. Visit the original Graham Street location, where you can sample red...
Save Place
Level 3 Shanghai Tang Mansion, 1 Duddell St, Central, Hong Kong
Two Michelin stars give this restaurant culinary clout, and the elegant, magazine-worthy decor add style on top. With eye-catching art on the walls and talks, screenings, and exhibits of international contemporary art held...
Save Place
1 Duddell St, Central, Hong Kong
In fashion-forward Hong Kong, even the little ones can have serious style cred, thanks to shops like Tiny Footprint, which sells a well-curated selection of organic and natural baby, toddler, and maternity products, from mini Hunter wellies to...
Save Place
Central, Hong Kong
There are foot massage and reflexology shops all over Hong Kong, but one of the best (and most stylish) is 10 Feet Tall, with its cheery, beachy vibe, located on Queen’s Road Central. Clients can order juices and detox drinks during their...
Save Place
Wong Nai Chung Gap, Hong Kong
Amid the hustle and bustle of Hong Kong, it’s hard to believe that nature is always just a short taxi ride away. Opened in 2009 as a designated historic site, the Tai Tam Waterworks Heritage Trail on Hong Kong Island is a picturesque network of...
Save Place
255 Queen's Road Central, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong
For some of the most sublime cuts of beef in the city, head to Yakiniku Great, which specializes in kuroge wagyu, which is flown in each day from Japan. Snag a table in the low-key dining room, where each wooden table’s central grill allows you to...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever