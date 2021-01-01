12 Reasons We Love Detroit
Collected by Shandana A. Durrani , AFAR Local Expert
Detroit is a city on the brink of rapid growth and change. No longer the butt of jokes, the Motor City is thriving, with a wealth of cultural, sporting, and culinary offerings. From the artistic wonders on display at the DIA, to the art deco beauty of the Fox Theatre, to cheering on the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, the city boasts a wealth of exciting activities for every age and interest.
2211 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201, USA
Detroit's theater district is said to be the second-largest in the United States after New York City's, and the historic Fox Theatre is the nucleus of the district. Although the surrounding area exudes a cosmopolitan cool left over from the days...
5200 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48202, USA
New York, Washington D.C., and Chicago get a lot of the good press when it comes to the arts and art museums, but the Detroit Institute of Arts helps Detroit give these cities a run for their money. The diverse collection is spread out over 100...
2100 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201, USA
Comerica Park, home of the Detroit Tigers, is the perfect destination for any group and any person of any age. It's an ideal date spot for sports fans and a place where even a solo traveler can enjoy a fun afternoon. It's also located in the heart...
Eastern Market, Detroit, MI, USA
The eat-fresh, know-your-farmer trend that's sweeping the United States hasn't skipped over Detroit. But lest you think Eastern Market is just like the pokey farmer's markets cropping up all over the country, know this: Eastern Market is an entire...
118 W Lafayette Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226, USA
"Oh my God, we have to take you into town to get a Coney. It's a taste of pure Michigan," exclaimed one of my friends who I visited for a summer weekend. Take a hot dog on a steamed bun from New York's famed Coney Island, throw in a bunch of Greek...
901 W Lafayette Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226, USA
If John K. King Used & Rare Bookstore looks more like an enormous factory than a sweet independent bookstore, consider this: The building, which was once an old glove factory, stuffs more than a million secondhand and rare books onto each of its...
23825 John R Rd, Hazel Park, MI 48030, USA
No other restaurant in the Motor City is as celebrated as Mabel Gray. Earning a James Beard nomination in its first year of operation, the Hazel Park eatery is known for an ever-rotating menu of modern American cuisine. Guests rave about the...
1384 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48226, USA
Considered one of the friendliest sports bars in this sports-loving town, Nemo’s is a haven for anyone looking to catch a Detroit Red Wings, Tigers, Lions, or Pistons game. A tin ceiling draws the eye but it’s the gregarious staff, classic drinks,...
1500 Woodward Ave floor 2, Detroit, MI 48226, USA
American small plates and craft cocktails are what’s on the menu at this airy bar-cum-restaurant that features floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, exposed brick, and an expansive tufted banquette. It also serves one of the best brunches in...
225 Gratiot Ave, Detroit, MI 48226, USA
Nestled in the mural-laden Belt in Downtown, Standby is a speakeasy and lounge that caters to imbibers who desire craft cocktails using local or unique ingredients. The laid back atmosphere is enhanced by the friendly and knowledgeable staff, with...
140 Cadillac Square, Detroit, MI 48226, USA
Situated in Cadillac Square, this swanky Downtown den boasts an extensive list of classic and inventive cocktails such as the Kali-Vodka Swizzle and the Skeleton Boulevard as well as a 40-deep tap beer selection. In the summer, enjoy your beverage...
