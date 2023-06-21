Sarah Kuta

AFAR contributor

Sarah Kuta is a Colorado-based writer and editor.

Articles by Author
Annular Solar Eclipse through Clouds, Singapore, December 2019
National Parks
A “Ring of Fire” Eclipse Is Coming This Fall: Here’s Where to See It
June 21, 2023 08:20 PM
 · 
Sarah Kuta
Sign up for our newsletter
Join over a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.