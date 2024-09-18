This Inclusive Beach Town Welcomes Autistic Travelers

The South Carolina coastal town of Myrtle Beach is famous for its warm weather, pristine beaches along the Grand Strand, and top golf courses. But more recently, it’s also become renowned for being at the forefront of autism-friendly travel, thanks to local staff certified by the Champion Autism Network (CAN), sensory-friendly experiences, and quiet hours. In 2016, the Grand Strand’s Surfside Beach was the first destination in the country to be designated autism friendly by CAN.

When you arrive by plane in Myrtle Beach, you can stop by the Myrtle Beach International Airport’s autism Quiet Room—one of the very first in the country—to take a private moment, eat a snack, and plan a baggage claim treasure hunt to help ease your way through the final leg of your travels. It’s just the first indication that you’ve landed in a pioneering locale for inclusivity. Be sure to arrive armed with CAN’s Autism Travel Club app and join the club for an easy way to plan travel, to let businesses know you’re an autism family, and for discounts at autism-friendly restaurants and attractions—Myrtle Beach has several.

The destination’s offerings for those on the spectrum have only grown in the past several years. Plan carefully in case you have your heart set on an activity that sets aside certain days for autism accessibility. There’s an array of sensory-friendly hotels to choose from, and so many attractions and restaurants are welcoming to those with autism that creating an itinerary can be done easily.

Autism-friendly activities in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach’s SkyWheel is the largest observation wheel on the East Coast. Courtesy of Visit Myrtle Beach

Outdoor fun in Myrtle Beach ranges from a stroll through the expansive Brookgreen Gardens—a National Historic Landmark and home to the Lowcountry Zoo—to soaking in the mild, early-evening sun at the beaches of the Grand Strand after the crowds have mostly dispersed. Other autism-friendly options for nature lovers include Myrtle Beach State Park and Huntington Beach State Park.

Myrtle Waves Water Park is one of many sensory-friendly places to play in Myrtle Beach. Courtesy of Visit Myrtle Beach

For kids wanting more fun in the sun, the Myrtle Waves Water Park has 22 slides and endless all-ages attractions. On the Boardwalk, don’t skip the SkyWheel, a 187-foot-tall observation wheel—the largest on the East Coast—with temperature-controlled, glass-enclosed gondolas.

Theater kids will love the family-friendly Original Motown Tribute Show. It’s free of sudden strobe lights or extra-loud sounds, making it accessible to those with sensory sensitivities. Or check out CAN’s Facebook page to find out about sensory-friendly days at Big Air and Sky Zone trampoline parks. Nothing feels better than getting those endorphins pumping! You can also enjoy the indoor WonderWorks “amusement park for the mind” and Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach, where the sloths and penguins steal the show.

The 100 interactive exhibits of WonderWorks are a unique experience that’s accessible to all. Courtesy of Visit Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach’s sensory-friendly hotels

Sensory-friendly hotels and condos dot the Grand Strand beaches, offer many conveniences, and can accommodate families of any size. North Myrtle Beach’s Thomas Beach Vacations offers weekly rentals of units with two, three, four, and five bedrooms. Full kitchens are available, pets are allowed, and a selection of oceanfront and beachside properties offer pools, hot tubs, kiddie pools, lazy rivers, and more.

Also along the ocean with multiroom units and a lazy river, Grande Shores Ocean Resort is in a quiet residential neighborhood of Myrtle Beach. Stay at the Prince Resort at the Cherry Grove Pier for stunning views and easy access to the beach and pier. Panoramic vistas of the ocean and boardwalk await at Bay View on the Boardwalk. Enjoy hammocks and a post-beach sauna at the Beach Colony Resort. If your family prefers to stretch out in a vacation home, try Surfside Realty Beach Vacations in Surfside Beach.

Myrtle Beach restaurants for those with special needs

Restaurants in Myrtle Beach such as Johnny D’s Waffles and Benedicts welcome diners of all abilities. Courtesy of Visit Myrtle Beach

Remember to keep your Autism Travel Club app handy—you’ll find that many Myrtle Beach restaurants offer discounts. Trained staff and preferential seating are common in town, thanks to its status as an autism-friendly destination.

Delicious, sensory-friendly options include Johnny D’s Waffles and Benedicts and the seafood spot LuLu’s in North Myrtle Beach, Carolina Seafood & Steak, and Angelo’s Steak & Pasta. For more casual fare, don’t skip the Loco Gecko beach shack.