Tips + NewsAir Travel News
By Bailey Berg
  •  January 28, 2025

This Is the First Autism Certified Airline—Here’s What That Means for Neurodivergent Travelers

More than 30,000 cabin crew and ground staff will be trained on how to work with autistic travelers to better support them through their journey.

An empty premium economy section on an Emirates plane

In the coming months, new autism-friendly services will be rolled out, such as handing out neurodiverse sensory products, like fidget toys, to help with inflight anxiety and stress.

Courtesy of Emirates

Emirates will soon make flying more accessible for autistic travelers and their families. The Dubai-based airline is set to become the world’s first commercial Autism Certified Airline—when the airline finishes training more than 30,000 cabin crew and ground staff members.

That training, developed and led by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), an organization that trains professionals to work with autistic individuals, will help airline staff better understand what autism is and will improve their ability to support autistic travelers through their journey.

“Becoming certified means the organization is going above and beyond to welcome travelers via staff training and knowledge, sensory guides, and other enhanced support,” said Meredith Tekin, president of IBCCES, adding that meeting certification requirements is a rigorous process that demonstrates long-term commitment because the certification must be renewed periodically.

In the coming months, new autism-friendly services are also expected to be rolled out. In the air, that will include handing out neurodiverse sensory products, such as fidget toys, to help with anxiety and stress. On the ground, one of the services will include releasing a sensory guide to prepare travelers for the surroundings they’ll encounter on their journey, from sound levels and smells to lighting and potential sights.

While air travel can be stressful for anyone, for travelers with autism, flying can feel particularly overwhelming. Going through airport security then boarding and flying on an airplane can involve dealing with crowds, loud noises, cramped spaces, bright lights, and other situations that could cause sensory overload. Zoe Gross, the director of advocacy at the Autistic Self Advocacy Network, said that could lead to a meltdown where an autistic person loses control of their body.

“People who don’t understand what is happening may call security or police if they see someone having a meltdown,” Gross said. “Many autistic people are also concerned that if we show traits of autism, such as repetitive behaviors or avoiding eye contact, we may be perceived as ‘suspicious’ or ‘threatening’ during travel. Because of all of these concerns, it’s important that people who work with the public, such an airline’s customer service workers, learn how to treat people with intellectual and developmental disabilities fairly.”

For Cynthia Andrew, an influencer who often shares about traveling with her autistic twin sons, the news is welcome. However, she’s curious to see how the certification is implemented and how well staff are trained.

“Sometimes it feels like a stamp, a thing to do, but not really a day-to-day effort to support autism families,” Andrew said. “So while I’m happy that increasingly more travel companies are doing more in this space, I’d love to see how it translates in real life. Still, if nothing else, these certifications increase awareness, and oftentimes that increases empathy, compassion, and understanding.”

In recent years, airlines and airports have been working to become more accessible and inclusive. Carriers like Turkish Airlines, Air New Zealand, and British Airways, in addition to more than 240 airports worldwide, have partnered with an organization called Hidden Disabilities Sunflower to provide travelers with an unseen disability, like autism, a lanyard decorated with sunflowers. The lanyard is meant to give cabin crew and ground service personnel a subtle heads-up that the passenger may require additional support during their travels. Similarly, low-sensory areas have sprung up in various airports across the United States, such as Pittsburgh International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport. The areas range from calming spaces with dimmable lighting, soft furniture, and tactical games to interactive experiences with mock-up aircraft and jetways to prepare travelers for actual air travel.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is a freelance travel writer and editor, who covers breaking news, trends, tips, transportation, sustainability, the outdoors, and more.
