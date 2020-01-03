Most travelers to Idaho will arrive via the state’s largest airport in Boise. From there, it’s a relaxed—and gorgeous—drive on Highway 21 into the wilderness of Sawtooth National Forest and the iconic Ponderosa Pine Scenic Byway. For those vacationing in the northern part of the state, however, it’s easier to fly into Spokane International Airport, which sits just 22 miles from the Idaho border. And skiers should know that there are year-round direct flights from major cities like Los Angeles to Friedman Memorial Airport, near Sun Valley, with more options added during ski season.



Idaho doesn’t have any trains, so if you’re traveling to several destinations within the state, you’re going to need a rental car. In winter, be sure to book a vehicle with all-wheel drive. Roads are well maintained, but can be challenging in snow.