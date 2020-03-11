Ski Into Spring at the Best Warm-Weather Skiing Spots

There’s still plenty of time to get your turns in before summer.

Spring brings blue skies and warm weather, and it’s tempting to trade the skis for bikes or hiking boots. But for many people, the best time to go skiing is now. During the spring’s melt-freeze cycle—that is, when the upper layers of the snow melt during the heat of the day and then refreeze at night, a cycle that repeats itself over and over again—the snow gets a smooth, buttery texture known as “spring corn.” Give the sun a few hours in the morning to work its magic on the slope, and you’ll find a type of snow that makes for an utterly delightful ride. Plus, warm days mean you can shed the normal heavy layers and move swiftly and unfettered about the mountains, soaking up the sun. Even better, some of the best ski resorts in the United States and North America have special spring deals on lodging and lift tickets, which is a perfectly good excuse to celebrate the end of the cold, dark days of winter. Here are the best places to go spring skiing this year. Aspen Snowmass, Colorado Back in the 1960s and ’70s, Aspen played host to huge après-ski parties at the base of the mountain. Brought together by the area’s potent and long-standing combination of skiing, individualism, art, and progressive ideas, Aspen skiers have never needed an excuse to have fun. But even as town has evolved into a hot spot for the rich and famous, its bedrock spirit of joie de vivre remains. Courtesy of Aspen Skiing Company You may go to Aspen for the festive atmosphere, but you’ll fall in love with the views of the mountains on a bright spring day. For avid skiers, it all starts at the Silver Queen Gondola at Aspen Mountain. The gondola picks up intermediate and expert skiers in the center of town and carries them 3,267 vertical feet to the top of the mountain in one 14-minute ride. From the 11,212-foot summit, take in the view of the magnificent Elk Mountains before glissading down any of several long, undulating groomers that go all the way to the bottom. Or join the locals (some of whom proudly sport all-denim outfits) bashing wonderfully slushy moguls on the Face of Bell route. No trip to Aspen is complete without a hike to the top of Highland Bowl, at nearby Aspen Highlands. The climb goes up 782 vertical feet to the 12,392-foot summit, and most people complete it in around 45 minutes, depending on fitness levels and comfort with hiking at altitude. It’s a challenge to hike in ski boots, carrying your skis, but the views alone make it worth the effort. Closing day: April 12 at Highlands, April 7 at Buttermilk, and April 19 at Aspen Mountain and Snowmass Snowbird, Utah Boasting the longest ski season in Utah, Snowbird stays open deep into spring thanks to a prodigious snowpack and an efficient chairlift and tram system. This year, the resort has yet to announce closing days, but in 2019 it closed on Memorial Day, May 27. You won’t find as many rowdy parties here as you will at other spring-ski destinations; at Snowbird, it’s still all about the skiing.

From the plaza at the base, hitch a ride on the aerial tram, which climbs 2,900 vertical feet to the top of Hidden Peak in 10 minutes. From there, options abound, as Snowbird's varied terrain comes into play. On the back side, the enormous bowl of Mineral Basin softens up early in the day. When that gets too slushy, head over to the Little Cloud area to ski laps on the Road to Provo and Little Cloud Bowl. Kids will want to hit the Wave, a big natural jump feature in the middle of the bowl. Closing day: TBD Squaw Valley, California Each spring, Squaw Valley's High Camp—a midmountain deck that sports a pool and hot tub—is a haven for spring skiers; revelers set aside their gear to hit the hot tub party at 8,200 feet. With a tub-side bar serving drinks and live music on select dates, Squaw has everything you need to sweat out any lingering winter blues. Postsoak, resist the urge to throw on heavy outerwear and instead do as the locals do: Ski in your bathing suit. You'll see more of that at Squaw than at any other ski area in the country—especially during the Cushing Crossing, the world-famous pond skim competition scheduled for May 2. If you prefer a more laid-back experience, take the free shuttle to sister resort Alpine Meadows. On the resort's quiet back side, the high-speed Sherwood Express quad chairlift provides excellent skiing on mellow bowls that offer scenic views of Lake Tahoe. At the base of the chair, the Ice Bar keeps your thirst and hunger at bay while you soak up the California sun. And the season could run long. Generally Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows closes around Memorial Day, but last year the resort extended the season to July 8. So don't forget your sunscreen. Closing day: TBD Whistler Blackcomb, British Columbia There are many reasons why Whistler Blackcomb is one of the most popular ski resorts in North America. Not only do the two mountains include more than 8,100 acres of skiable terrain and a vast backcountry but Whistler also boasts 5,020 feet of vertical drop and Blackcomb Mountain has 5,280 feet of vertical. And the town of Whistler has the best mix of culture, art, and food of any ski village in North America. So when this resort decides to host a festival, you know it is going to pull out all the stops. The annual World Ski and Snowboard Festival is part athletic competition, part art exhibit, and part music show, all happening April 16–26. One of the best events of WSSF, however, isn't even on snow. During the Pro Photographer Showdown, five of the world's most talented outdoor and action sports photographers showcase their work in slideshows before an enthusiastic crowd of more than 1,400. It sells out every year and has been known to launch the careers of aspiring photographers while cementing the legacies of veterans. Closing day: April 19 at Blackcomb Mountain, May 25 at Whistler Mountain. Blackcomb Glacier will be open for summer skiing from early June through mid-July. Courtesy of Sun Valley Sun Valley's clear, "bluebird" days make it one of the best spring ski spots outside of California. Sun Valley, Idaho The first destination ski resort in the United States, Sun Valley boasts a ski-town heritage that goes back nearly 90 years. The people here love skiing, and they love to have a good time. With a healthy dose of April sunshine, the spring conditions in Sun Valley rival those of any other ski area outside of California—and there are far fewer crowds. Plus, the high-speed Challenger lift grants access to 3,000 vertical feet of fall line skiing. This means you can ski exceptional corn snow on immaculately groomed surfaces all day long.

