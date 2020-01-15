A Family-Friendly Guide to Sun Valley and Ketchum

With laid-back restaurants, comfy hotels, and outdoor activities for toddlers to teens, south-central Idaho makes for the perfect family vacation.

share this article

Within the Smoky Mountains of south-central Idaho, Sun Valley and Ketchum are, unofficially, pretty close to perfect ski towns. In fact, legendary ski-film auteur Warren Miller chose to start his career here, living in a camper in the resort parking lots and shooting on the sunny slopes. Among skiers, Sun Valley refers to the ski area, which comprises Bald and Dollar mountains, but it’s actually a resort city of its own. Next door is Ketchum, with its delightful downtown full of family-friendly restaurants and quirky shops. Locals here are laid-back—no resort pretense here—and the vibe in town is blissfully relaxed (and fun). But even if your family thinks skiing is best done on the water in 80-degree weather, you’ll find plenty to do outdoors, no matter the season. Just follow the below guide to make the most of your time in this scenic slice of Idaho. What to Do Courtesy of Sun Valley Resort With gentle terrain and available lessons, Dollar Mountain is perfect for young children and novice skiers. In the winter... Sun Valley is famous for its sunny slopes and powdery snow, so even if you’re not a skier, consider becoming one here. Bald Mountain’s tree-cut runs and wide, open bowls are better for more-seasoned skiers, while Dollar Mountain’s less steep terrain and all-day kids’ programs are best for beginners. If skiing sounds like too much work, take the family skating at the Sun Valley Outdoor Ice Rink instead. You can skate during the winter, of course, but the real treat here is that this indoor-outdoor rink, with spectacular mountain views, is open all year long. The complex also hosts performances by Olympic and professional skaters, a figure-skating school, and lessons for beginners, as well as the star-studded Sun Valley on Ice show come July. Courtesy of Sun Valley Resort Hit the Sun Valley Outdoor Ice Rink for skating, performances, and more. When skiing and skating go beyond the athletic abilities (or desires) of your family, get your thrills by barreling down the slopes on a plastic sled. Pick up a ride from Pete Lane’s Mountain Sports or Sturtevants, then head over to Penny Hill or Baker Creek, just north of Sun Valley, to race down some of Blaine County’s best sledding hills, which are ideal for all ages.

Article continues below advertisement

As a splurge, book a sleigh ride out to the log-cabin-turned-restaurant Trail Creek Cabin (a favorite haunt of Ernest Hemingway, who frequented the region from 1939 until the early ’60s) for dinner. The 40-minute journey through the countryside, cozy under a heap of blankets, gives you time to work up an appetite. While the dinner is multiple courses, it includes kid-friendly dishes like burgers, Idaho trout and chips, and German chocolate cake, so families are more than welcome. In the spring, summer, and early fall... Bald Mountain offers rides up the Roundhouse Express Gondola for stunning views of the surrounding mountains, and several alpine hiking trails for your trip back down. Take the 2.2-mile Broadway Trail for a leisurely stroll, or the 8.3-mile Warm Springs Trail if you have older, outdoorsy kids with energy to spare. Elsewhere, nature walks, easy hikes, and bike rides can be had along the lovely Wood River Trail, which connects Bellevue, Hailey, Ketchum, and Sun Valley. At more than 20 miles, the paved path gives families the chance to explore the picturesque landscapes and abandoned railroad tracks that define this forested stretch of central Idaho. Afterward, play a few rounds of disc golf at the Ketchum Disc Golf Course (formerly Warm Springs Ranch) or head over to Galena Lodge or Sun Valley Stables and explore via horseback the nearby woodlands and remnants of Idaho’s logging and mining past. For the less adventurous, there’s Boulder Mountain Clayworks, where you can make your own pottery, or the Sun Valley Opera House. The iconic theater, which first opened in 1937, hosts plenty of children’s films and festivals throughout the year, and even serves beer and wine for grown-ups. Finally, if all you want to do is unwind near the water, take your brood to Penny Lake for a picnic amid the towering shore pines and delicate aspen trees of Sawtooth National Forest. Plan ahead and rent a few rods and reels from Silver Creek Outfitters in Ketchum, then drop a line off the pier and try to catch some rainbow trout. Where to Eat Courtesy of Sun Valley Resort The fondue is a favorite at The Roundhouse on Bald Mountain.

Article continues below advertisement