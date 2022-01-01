Matt Hansen

I’m a writer, editor, and project manager with a decade of experience telling stories and crafting both words and strategies for major publications and organizations.

My writing has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, the San Francisco Chronicle, the Chicago Tribune, and The Week magazine, among other publications.

I’ve also been proud to work on behalf of causes I believe in, including international press freedom and security for local reporters. Beginning in 2011, I helped establish and grow Global Journalist Security, the United States’ leading provider of safety training to journalists and humanitarians working in high-risk environments.

As a freelance writer, I’ve also contributed editorial strategy and writing to teams at Cardwell Beach and the Robin Hood Foundation.