ABBA The Museum
Djurgårdsvägen 68, 115 21 Stockholm, Sweden
| +46 8 121 328 60
Photo by A. Lindman, courtesy of ABBATheMuseum
More info
Fri - Tue 10am - 6pm
Wed, Thur 10am - 7pm
ABBA The MuseumAbba, the most successful Swedish group of all time, enjoyed a global return to fame with the success of the musical and the film Mamma Mia! In its home country, however, its popularity never dimmed. The museum allows visitors to guest star in an Abba video and marvel at the gloriously over-the-top stage costumes. For hard-core fans, you can also go to the nearby Abba: The Party, where diners are “transported” to a Greek island for a rambunctious evening of food and sing-along entertainment.
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago
The most successful Swedish group of all time—whose music reached a new audience with the global success of Mamma Mia!—Abba is hugely popular in Europe. This small museum on Djurgården attracts fans who want to enjoy the band’s music and marvel at their outlandish 1970s stage costumes. Interactive exhibitions let you record your own versions of their hits and even costar in one of their videos.
almost 7 years ago
Abba Museum, Stockholm
A fun, interactive museum dedicated to all things Abba. Maybe not for everyone, but I loved it! Tip: Book tickets online in advance in order to avoid the queues. This is a cashless museum, so only credit cards can be used.