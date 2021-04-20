ABBA The Museum Djurgårdsvägen 68, 115 21 Stockholm, Sweden

Fri - Tue 10am - 6pm Wed, Thur 10am - 7pm

ABBA The Museum Abba, the most successful Swedish group of all time, enjoyed a global return to fame with the success of the musical and the film Mamma Mia! In its home country, however, its popularity never dimmed. The museum allows visitors to guest star in an Abba video and marvel at the gloriously over-the-top stage costumes. For hard-core fans, you can also go to the nearby Abba: The Party, where diners are “transported” to a Greek island for a rambunctious evening of food and sing-along entertainment.