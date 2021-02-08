Everything You Need to Know About Fika, the Swedish Coffee Break

Hej, tack, and . . . fika? Yes, that fika is one of the most common Swedish words for travelers to know—right there after “hello” and “thank you”—will most likely be no surprise to anyone who is a fan of a coffee break (or two, or three).

But to call fika a mere “coffee break” is doing it a disservice. So what is it, exactly? Grab a cup of coffee, and let’s dive in.

What is fika?

Used as both a noun and a verb, fika is a Swedish institution. In the loosest possible sense, it typically refers to coffee consumption with a snack; those snacks can be sweet (cardamom bun, cookie, chocolates) or savory (a small open-faced sandwich). Don’t like coffee, which is typically dark roast and unlimited during fika? Tea, soda, or any other drink will do.

Fika is a social affair: the best sort of coffee afternoon at home, where conversation rambles and there is no agenda, or a morning break with coworkers in an office. At many workplaces in Sweden, these fika breaks, called fikarast or fikapaus, are even built into the daily calendar as an activity, reports Matthias Kamann in How to Be Swedish. The communal nature of these “scheduled pauses” is thought to foster stronger connections and feelings of a more equitable workplace, according to the BBC.

The word fika is an inverted form of “kaffi,” the 19th-century Swedish word for “coffee.” This shuffling of the syllables (and the removal of the other “f”) was to disguise the practice, since the very importation and consumption of coffee was banned five times between 1756 and 1817, reports the Local Sweden. The reason? Some point to the influence of Swedish botanist Carl Linnaeus, the physician to the admiralty, who considered it a threat to Swedish culture, deeming it a French “foreign custom” that was “infecting our people.” Other historians have hypothesized that the bans were motivated by the European trade crisis. Once the final ban ended in 1822, coffee consumption shot up. Today, Sweden is one of the top coffee-consuming countries in the world, downing an average of 18 pounds of coffee per capita per year, per Mental Floss.

How do you pronounce fika?

In Swedish, emphasis is on the f—fffeeekah. In English, you can just say it how it appears phonetically: fee-ka.

What kinds of snacks do you have with fika?

Vetebullar (cardamom buns) and kanelbullar (cinnamon buns)

A sweet twisted bread flavored with cardamom or cinnamon and glazed with egg wash. Unlike in the United States, where buns and rolls are often topped with icing, vetebullar and kanelbullar are typically sprinkled with crunchy beads of pearl sugar.

Chokladbollar (chocolate balls)

The humble chocolate ball is simple but beloved: made of oatmeal, cocoa powder, melted butter, sugar, and vanilla all mixed together before being rolled into small balls and coated with shredded coconut.

Småkakor (small cookies)

Something of a catch-all term, småkakor are usually cookies that can be eaten in two bites and are made with lots of butter.

Kladdkaka (sticky chocolate cake)

A lightly baked chocolate cake that gets its gooiness from a short, 15-minute bake time. Made with cocoa powder, flour, and lots of butter; top with fresh cream if you’re feeling indulgent.

Rulltårta (jelly roll cake)

A Swiss roll by any other name, a rulltårta is a sponge cake layered with filling—most commonly, jam and cream—then rolled and cut into slices.

Mazariner (almond tarts)

Imagine a mini pie crust filled with a mix of butter, sugar, and crushed almonds, then topped with a layer of white or pink icing.

How to recreate fika at home

Take a look at your schedule and see where you have time for a break a few hours after you’ve started work or a few hours before you’re supposed to end it. Block off 30-40 minutes on your calendar. (If you have roommates, invite them to join you.) When it’s time to fika, pour yourself a cup of coffee (or tea, or soda) and put out a selection of cookies or snacks. Resist the urge to pick up your phone; instead, use the time to give yourself a break from screens and be free from responsibility.

If you want to fika with a friend, arrange a virtual fika. Set up a time to meet, then pour yourself a drink, arrange some snacks, and call up a contact who is doing the same in their corner of the world.

