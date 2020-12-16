Best of Södermalm
Collected by Lola (Akinmade) Åkerström , AFAR Local Expert
In a city known for clean lines, Stockholm’s Södermalm district (“Söder” to locals) is nonconformist. A slum in the 18th century, the neighborhood is now home to a mix of vintage shops, eclectic cafes, hip clubs, local dive bars, and ethnic restaurants. It was also the backdrop for author Stieg Larsson’s Millennium Trilogy and best seller "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo."
Save Place
Skånegatan 79, 116 35 Stockholm, Sweden
Let's face it, Stockholm is three things for travelers: It's cold. It's expensive. And it's home to some of the most gorgeous human specimens on this dear planet of ours. I may have found the perfect place to remedy these issues, should they be...
Save Place
Nytorgsgatan 38, 116 40 Stockholm, Sweden
To take a break, or to fika, is an integral part of Swedish culture, and many locals escape to cafés at least once a day. The word fika was once slang for kaffi (coffee). But fika is more than a cup of joe. The ritual often involves pastries, or...
Save Place
Södermalm, Stockholm, Sweden
In a city known for clean lines, Stockholm’s Södermalm district (“Söder” to locals) is surprisingly nonconformist. A slum in the 18th century, the neighborhood is now home to a mix of clothing and furniture shops; Thai,...
Save Place
Stadsgårdshamnen 22, 116 45 Stockholm, Sweden
Here is a museum dedicated to the art of photography and placed, um, picture perfectly for views of Stockholm. The museum building sits along the waterfront with a view of the Old Town (Gamla Stan) and the Tivoli Amusement Park. Exhibitions change...
Save Place
Bysistorget 6, 118 21 Stockholm, Sweden
Stieg Larsson singlehandedly burst the world’s bubbled image of Sweden and its conformist society through his riveting best-selling Millennium trilogy. With over 60 million (and counting) copies sold, the late author introduced an edgier side of...
Save Place
Klockstapelsbacken 3, 116 41 Stockholm, Sweden
Translating into “Vanity,” Fåfängan requires a bit of an uphill hike, but once there, you’ll realize why the name Vanity is apt. The isolated gazebo-style restaurant/event location stands atop its very own hill surrounded by perfectly manicured...
Save Place
Mariatorget 3, 118 91 Stockholm, Sweden
Vibrantly decorated with art deco, avant-garde black-and-white portraits, bold artwork, and all the trimmings of a boutique hotel, Rival is a modern hotel owned by founding ABBA member Benny Andersson and located at Mariatorget in Södermalm. It...
Save Place
Folkungagatan, Stockholm, Sweden
To while away time, you can go people-watching and vintage shopping in Stockholm’s answer to New York’s SoHo—South of Folkungagatan, called “SoFo” on Södermalm ("Söder" to locals). This busy bohemian district boasts some of the edgiest cultural...
Save Place
Medborgarplatsen 8, 118 26 Stockholm, Sweden
This club is so hot, it once had two locations within walking distance of each other in Stockholm. With some of the best live stages in town, Debaser Medis in Medborgarplatsen spotlights live local and international acts almost daily on its three...
Save Place
Bellmansgatan 1, 118 20 Stockholm, Sweden
If you’re a fan of late Swedish author Stieg Larsson’s award-winning Millennium trilogy, or have read his book selections on long-haul flights, you might be interested in exploring the backdrops and settings of this suspenseful crime drama series....
Save Place
Åsögatan 124, 116 24 Stockholm, Sweden
Avid collectors of classic footwear will find Sneakers'n'stuff’s selection of vintage and limited-design sneakers fascinating. Brands include classic Nike, New Balance, Adidas, and the house label SNS. Deep discounts of up to 50% off are offered...
Save Place
Åsögatan 144, 116 24 Stockholm, Sweden
Located in a 300-meter-square basement once used by fishmongers, this iconic store is the premier spot for retro shopping and is also Beyond Retro’s flagship store in Stockholm. With over 35,000 items available across its six stores, you can pick...
Save Place
Stadsgården 6, 104 65 Stockholm, Sweden
Located on the island of Södermalm and boasting arguably the best panoramic view of Stockholm—including the harbor, Gamla stan (old town), Riddarfjärden, and Djurgården—Gondolen’s trendy cocktail bar is perfect for unwinding with a glass of red...
Save Place
Tjärhovsgatan 4, 116 21 Stockholm, Sweden
If you're looking for traditional Swedish food, called "Husmanskost," check out Kvarnen, which serves a wide range of dishes like meatballs, pickled herring, reindeer, and more. On my last trip to Kvarnen with a visiting friend, we dug into...
Save Place
Medborgarplatsen, Södermalm, Stockholm, Sweden
From hipsters, fashionistas, and bohemian chic youngsters to executives in business suits, dads pushing strollers, foreigners in ethnic garb, and guidebook-wielding tourists, a true cross section of Stockholm’s diverse residents populates...
Save Place
Bondegatan 54, 116 33 Stockholm, Sweden
From Souvlaki to Tzatziki, if you're craving flavors from Greece, then Sonjas Grek, a fabulous restaurant on the island of Södermalm, is a solid choice and will certainly deliver. Make sure to leave room for the crème brûlée.
Save Place
Monteliusvägen, Stockholm, Sweden
To escape crowds and get some fresh air, you can stroll along Söder Mälarstrand on secluded Monteliusvägen (Montelius road) with marvelous views of Lake Mälaren, Gamla stan, Riddarholmen, and the City Hall on Kungsholmen. Despite ongoing...
Save Place
Renstiernas gata 12, 116 28 Stockholm, Sweden
Spearheaded by chocolatier Martin Isaksson who was trained at the Maison du Chocolat in Paris, this boutique chocolate store sells some of the best (and most expensive) pralines in town. Some of its chocolate lines feature artwork and designs by...
Save Place
Fjällgatan 23B, 116 28 Stockholm, Sweden
You don't have to be a vegetarian or vegan to enjoy tasty spreads with various vegetable-based casseroles, salads, and hot dishes at Hermans. This eatery also has incredible views of Stockholm Harbor overlooking Gamla stan and Djurgården.
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25