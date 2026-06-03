Steve Knopper is a former Rolling Stone contributing editor, longtime New York Times and Wall Street Journal contributor, and a travel writer who has been published in National Geographic Traveler, Afar, Sunset, and others. His bylines have appeared in GQ, Wired, Fortune, Time, and New York, and he is the author of MJ: The Genius of Michael Jackson and Appetite for Self-Destruction: The Spectacular Crash of the Record Industry in the Digital Age. He is working on a book about the history of funk music due in 2027.

He has been a featured expert source on NPR’s Fresh Air, the ABC Nightly News, Good Morning America as well as films such as “All Things Must Pass: The Rise and Fall of Tower Records” and A&E’s “The People vs. Michael Jackson.” After living for many years in Chicago, Steve is based in Denver, Colorado.