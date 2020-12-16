Where are you going?
Stockholm by Water

Collected by Lola (Akinmade) Åkerström , AFAR Local Expert
Stockholm is best viewed from the water, so rent a kayak, go on a harbor cruise, or ferry to a nearby island.
Nybrokajen

Nybrokajen, Stockholm, Sweden
Ferries such as Strömma Kanalbolaget and Waxholmsbolaget regularly shuttle travelers around some of Stockholm's 28,000 archipelago islands. Stromma’s 1931 steamboat SS Stockholm has a brunch cruise that runs every weekend. It's a three-hour...
Räntmästartrappan

111 30 Stockholm, Sweden
While you could easily walk over to Djurgården, you can hop aboard one of Stockholm's classic white ferries that depart for Djurgården from Slussen and regularly ferry visitors and locals across the harbor over to Skansen, Waldemarsudde, or the...
Vaxholmsbåtarna

Waxholmsbolaget runs ferries from Slussen to Vaxholm, and the ride usually takes about an hour each way. Probably the most visited within Stockholm’s archipelago, Vaxholm offers these main attractions: a 16th-century fortress; a harbor lined with...
Kafé IP AB

Smedsuddsvägen 23, 112 35 Stockholm, Sweden
One of the best ways to explore Stockholm is slowly, from a kayak. You can rent kayaks for a few hours or hire a guide to show you the best views of the city from the water.
Fjäderholmarna

Fjäderholmarna, Sweden
A 25-minute ferry ride from Slussen takes you to Fjäderholmarna (the Feather Islands) where you can sample slowed-down archipelago living. Once on the island, there are several artisan shops like Krukmakeri, which makes pottery, and Åtta Glas,...
Drottningholm Palace

178 02 Drottningholm, Sweden
While the enormous Royal Palace in Stockholm’s Old Town is the king’s official residence, the family lives outside the center at Drottningholm. And this being Sweden, everyone is allowed to stop by. You can visit the interior, excluding the royal...
Skeppsholmen

Exercisplan 4, 111 49 Stockholm, Sweden
Skeppsholmen is one of Stockholm's 14 islands and is accessible by walking or biking from Kungsträdgården past the Grand Hôtel and Nationalmuseum. Public buses also service the island. In the past, it housed many military buildings, and you'll see...
