The Best Restaurants in Stockholm
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Though Gothernburg may get the credit for being the culinary capital of Sweden, Stockholm is a fine city to eat around as well. From restaurants with rising chefs to food halls and food festivals, here's some of the city's top spots for dining around.
The name translates as "Back Pocket," an apt description for this one-room restaurant tucked into the side of the Royal Opera House. The tiled room is decorated with opera memorabilia, and sometimes you’ll find yourself dining next to...
Stureplan 2, 114 35 Stockholm, Sweden
Sturehof manages to be many things to many people. It’s open every day of the week and almost every day of the year, from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. You can come for an after-work drink in the fresh air at the outside bar at the front, or a late...
Norr Mälarstrand 64, 112 35 Stockholm, Sweden
Swedish summer is usually an idyllic time. Days are long and hot, nights are short and warm. Most Swedes take the whole of July as vacation, and many Stockholmers leave the city for their country houses or boats. Those who remain enjoy...
Vasagatan 1, 107 25 Stockholm, Sweden
A hip seafood joint with some of the freshest platters in town, Stockholm Fisk serves oysters and smoked shrimp in little tin buckets with fresh bread and aioli, and pan-seared fillets with roasted potatoes. If you love seafood, you'll find...
Rådmansgatan 16, 114 25 Stockholm, Sweden
Modern Swedish food using locally produced ingredientsand emphasizingsimple, unfussy dishes is all the rage in Stockholm—and few places can beat this 50-seat restaurant opened by Adam Dahlberg and Albin Wessman in 2016. The pair previously worked...
Sankt Eriksplan 2, 113 20 Stockholm, Sweden
Located on St Eriksplan, Cajsa Warg is a gourmet food store that sells a ton of organic meats, cheeses, fresh produce, and eco-friendly products as well as fresh bread, muffins, and other pastries which you can sample in store too.
Jussi Björlings allé, 111 47 Stockholm, Sweden
While Gothenburg may hold the official title as Sweden’s Culinary Capital (no place does seafood like Gothenburg), Stockholm has a strong foodie scene that comes out in full force during the early summer festival—Smaka På Stockholm, or Taste of...
Södra Blasieholmshamnen 6, 111 48 Stockholm, Sweden
Regarded as one of Stockholm’s leading fine dining restaurants with Michelin stars, Mathias Dahlgren Dining Room is located within the posh Grand Hôtel. Mathias Dahlgren’s creative eight-course Scandinavian menus are centered on different themes...
Humlegårdsgatan 1, 114 46 Stockholm, Sweden
